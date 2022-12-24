TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 6 :Kenosha has most fatal fires in a single year in recent memory

In 2022, Kenosha recorded the most fatal fires in the city in recent memory.

Six people lost their lives in connection with three separate fires reported in the city, five determined to have died in the fires and a sixth due to a medical condition. A year ago, the city had one fatal fire, and in 2019 no fatal fires were recorded.

During the first month of the year, two of the deadly fires occurred, including one where three people died and critically injured two others; and one which claimed the life of a man who lived above the Model Market, the community grocery store that had stood for 103 years before the massive fire destroyed it on Jan. 5.

The third fatal fire claimed the life of a man and his child in October, a case now being termed an arson investigation by authorities.

Jan. 5, 2022

In the Model Market fire, the remains of John Mikus, 67, of Kenosha, were confirmed by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office via DNA analysis. Mikus’ niece, Theresa Moon, said authorities notified the family of the positive identification on April 29. His remains have since been cremated. A private ceremony was held to remember him.

Mikus died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to Kenosha County Deputy Medical Examiner Jennifer Schroeter.

In the Kenosha Fire Department’s report, the investigation revealed Mikus had multiple injuries and had been exposed to flame, heat, smoke and gas as he attempted to escape from the building at 2327 54th St., where he lived in one of the four apartments above the grocery store. Smoke also impaired or blocked his vision, according to the report.

Jake Waldschmidt, Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau acting division chief, said the official cause of the fire was “undetermined,” based on the lack of evidence at the scene. Officials said the fire had originated in the southeast corner of the building on the first floor kitchen area that had “potentially contained” an electric stove.

Fire Inspector Keith Aulds, who led the investigation, noted that the stove could not be ruled out as a contributing factor in the blaze, which leveled the iconic two-story structure that had stood since 1919 in the city’s Mt. Carmel-Columbus Park neighborhood. The fire resulted in $234,000 in losses to the property, according to the investigation report. Prior to the fire, there were reports of intermittent power outages that took place in the building throughout the day, and a store employee had been cooking and deep frying food on the stove.

Mikus, a retired chef and part-time caterer whose friends and family affectionately called “Chef Little John” and “Johnny,” was initially reported missing the night of the fire. A neighbor had told family members that Mikus had last been seen at the back entrance to his apartment. Six days later, fire investigators discovered Mikus’ body among the debris at the scene.

Jan. 17, 2022

Three people died and five were injured, two critically, on Jan. 17 when the entire building at the Saxony Manor complex, located at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street on the city’s north side, filled with toxic smoke and the west side of the building was consumed with flames.

Kenosha police identified the three residents who died as Jeanine Black, age 68; Paul Neil, 72; and Diane Wood, 80. Authorities have said the blaze claimed the lives of two of the residents, while the third died as a result of a medical-related issue.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said detectives with specialized training in fire investigations examined the incident at 1870 22nd Ave. and neither crime nor foul play were suspected. One officer, who was attempting to evacuate as many people as he could from the burning building, was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and was relater released, police said.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the fire at 1870 22nd Ave. where Kenosha Police assisted with the evacuation of several residents before the Kenosha Fire Department arrived on scene.

Two residents who were trapped in upper-level units were successfully rescued by fire personnel using a ladder truck. Ten other residents escaped the building safely. According to authorities, the fire was controlled within about 30 minutes, and crews remained on scene for several hours conducting secondary searches of the structure.

A day after the deadly blaze, Fire Chief Christopher Bigley said no cause or point of origin had been determined. An investigation was ongoing. Bigley confirmed that smoke detectors in the building were working at the time of the fire.

Oct. 30, 2022

In a recent development, the fire that claimed the lives of a father and his infant son in the Wilson neighborhood Oct. 30 is being investigated as an arson, according to Kenosha police.

The victims, identified as Antonio and A’mari Davidson, both of Kenosha, died at the scene of the 1 a.m. fire that apparently broke out in an upper unit at 4902 36th Ave.

“Our investigators can confirm that this fire was intentionally set and obviously resulted in the deaths of Antonio and A’mari,” Lt. Joseph Nosalik told the Kenosha News on Dec. 14. “There are still many unanswered questions and the investigation remains very active.”

Nosalik said the case has now been classified an “arson investigation.”

“As stated above, the arson resulted in the deaths of two people, so that would naturally warrant some type of homicide charge when the investigation reaches that point; however, for right now, it is an arson,” he said.

The fire also displaced nine people including: a family of five, with four children in one apartment, another family of three in a second apartment and an adult from a third apartment, all who were able to exit to safety from the burning structure.

Police continue to ask for assistance from the public in solving the Davidson case.

“We know that there are people out there who do know exactly what happened and why,” Nosalik said. “We want whoever that is to contact us and fill in the missing pieces of this puzzle.”