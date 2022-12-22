TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 8: A new chapter in the Kenosha casino saga

The year 2022 added another chapter to Kenosha County’s casino saga.

To the surprise of many area residents, in July the Menominee tribe announced it would partner with Hard Rock International to relaunch the tribe’s efforts to open an entertainment center and casino on the west side of the City of Kenosha.

The Menominee would own the casino and its related facilities, and Hard Rock would serve as developer and manager of the project proposed just west of Interstate 94 on about 60 acres of land. The land was formerly in the Village of Bristol. Over the summer, the Village Board and the Community Development Authority voted unanimously to sell the nearly 59.91 acres of land to Kenosha for $15.2 million.

“Hard Rock has a long standing partnership with the Menominee Tribe and is proud to support them in their continued efforts to bring a world-class gaming and entertainment resort to the Kenosha community,” Hard Rock International COO Jon Lucas said in a statement at the time. The Seminole Tribe of Florida owns Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International had previously planned to partner with the Menominee to develop an $800 million hotel and casino at the former site of Dairyland Greyhound Park in Kenosha. The years-long plan, however, was rejected by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2015. Walker at the time said the project could leave the state owing a rival tribe hundreds of millions of dollars.

In accordance with federal law, the governor has sole, final authority to approve or reject such proposals.

At the time, Walker, a Republican, was also mulling a 2016 presidential run but maintained that his decision had nothing to do with politics.

Over the summer, a spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said his office was noncommittal about the newest proposal.

The casino proposal and its debate ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 8 in a list of the top 10 local stories of 2022.

October analysis

The state’s potential liability to the Forest County Potawatomi Community if a proposed Kenosha casino becomes a reality would be significantly reduced because of a gaming compact amendment approved a few years ago, according to an analysis prepared by the state’s Legislative Reference Bureau and released in October.

The analysis was released jointly by State Sens. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, who found the “financial risk to the state is not as great as during the 2013-15 deliberations.”

The Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau is a nonpartisan legislative service agency that provides legal, research and information services to the Wisconsin Legislature.

“Since Gov. (Scott) Walker rejected the Kenosha casino, the state agreed to a 2018 compact amendment with the Potawatomi that significantly reduces the state’s liability if a casino opens between 30 and 50 miles from the tribe’s Milwaukee casino,” according to the analysis.

The analysis stated that the most significant part of the 2018 amendment provides mitigation for possible revenue losses only on a going forward basis through a potential reduction in future payments and that the state would not be required to refund any of the tribe’s past or future payments.

The Potawatomi had claimed in a 2015 federal lawsuit that the state would need to refund to them an estimated $243 million if the then proposed Kenosha project was approved in Kenosha. The Potawatomi operates a casino in Milwaukee.

“Most significantly, the 2018 amendment provides mitigation for revenue losses only on a going-forward basis,” according to the analysis. “In other words, unlike in the 2014 arbitrated amendment, the state would not have to refund the tribe for any of the tribe’s past payments to the state.”

The analysis of the 2018 compact amendment also reported that the Potawatomi cannot legally withhold annual state payments until it proves actual losses as a result of a casino within 30 to 50 miles of the Milwaukee casino. However, the Potawatomi could place disputed payments into an escrow account pending a final, legal determination, according to the 2018 compact amendment.

The analysis also referenced the needs of the Menominee people and stated that the tribe’s home county “regularly reports the highest rate of poverty and unemployment as well as the lowest ratings of health outcomes.”

“One of the stated reasons mentioned in rejecting the Menominee’s Kenosha casino project was putting the state at risk for repaying millions of dollars,” Wirch and Wanggaard said in the statement with the release of the analysis.

“With this new examination of the amendment approved between former Gov. Walker and the Potawatomi, there is significantly less financial risk to the state in approving a Kenosha casino. Now, there are even more reasons to support the Menominee’s effort to team up with Hard Rock International to develop and build a destination entertainment center and casino in Kenosha.”

Support among many

Kenosha County residents favored a Menominee casino with 60% of local residents supporting the project and 25% opposed, according to the results of a poll commissioned by the tribe’s gaming commission in the fall.

In Kenosha County, 60% of respondents expressed support for the project, while 15% of respondents stated they were unsure about it and 25% opposed. In Kenosha, a younger demographic group topped the support list, with 74% in favor of the project among those aged 18-34.

At the time of the poll’s release Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said he was not surprised by the results, and said past referendums yielded similar levels of support.

“We’ve had a couple of referendums on the issue and the numbers (of this poll) seem to be about the same. ... It’s in the range of how people voted,” Antaramian said. “I’m not surprised with these results they now have.”

Differing views

The two local politicians who represent the area where the proposed casino would be located had differing views on the matter after the proposal was announced.

City Council Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said he supported the efforts of the Menominee. He represents the city’s 16th District.

“At this point I approve of it, yes,” Ruffalo said. “I think it will be smaller than the original casino they were going to build here, but I don’t have any problems with it coming into my district at all. The people who don’t support it are more verbal than the people who support it. I think it’s a great location and Hard Rock is a first class operation and they are teaming up with the Menominee because Menominee is a Wisconsin tribe. The city will be negotiating with the Menominee like they did before.”

Ruffalo said that about 80% of the people he’s spoken to in his district support the casino and fears of increased crime are not justified.

Supervisor John Franco represents the 13th District on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors. He disagreed.

“I have mixed feelings with the potential of a casino development in Kenosha County’s District 13,” Franco said. “Certainly, a casino would bring in revenue and create jobs; however, I have many concerns with the venture as a whole. District 13 has seen enormous growth in both residential housing and business development over the years. A casino would increase traffic congestion on major east/west highways bordering residential areas (such as Highway K and State Highway 50).”

Franco also said the casino and would strain local public resources and negatively impact property values in nearby residential subdivisions.

Antaramian and Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman also spoke on the matter over the summer.

Antaramian said the proposal “has a lot of positives, a lot of financial benefits, a lot of employment benefits, a lot of good things, but there are other issues that we have to make sure we address.”

“The city will now start the process of sitting down and reviewing the old compact and making sure we have a good understanding of that again because that has not been looked at for a long time, and then sit down with the tribe and start discussions as to what we would be looking at,” he said. “We start the process now. We’ll talk more about where we’re going and we need to make sure the public and the (City) Council will be kept informed.”

Kerkman expressed similar sentiments.

“I’ve always been supportive of the project. But now in this role, I want to make sure the county is also protected. So, we’ll review the agreements that have been signed previously, and work to resolve any concerns that may arise going forward,” Kerkman said in a statement.

"I've always been supportive of the project. But now in this role, I want to make sure the county is also protected. So, we'll review the agreements that have been signed previously, and work to resolve any concerns that may arise going forward," Kerkman said in a statement.

"The county doesn't have the only say in approving this project, but what I will do is continue to work to make sure it is the best opportunity for all of Kenosha County."

