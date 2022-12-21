TOP STORIES OF 2022 NO. 9: Tragic drownings across Kenosha County

Tragic drownings occurred within weeks of each other in large bodies of water across Kenosha County over the summer.

The body of a 22-year-old swimmer who went missing in Salem Lake was recovered June 16. Philip Shwaiko, a resident of Kenosha, was recovered from the water at a depth of 25 feet by a dive team.

Shwaiko and a child were swimming after jumping into the water from a boat on the lake, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced. Shwaiko, who was not wearing a flotation device, went underwater and did not resurface. It was the first drowning of the year.“His work ethic was exhausting, his goals were to always over-perform, and his commitment to loved ones was unbreakable,” his obituary read. “As an old soul Phil was ahead of his time and when anyone asked for help the answer was always yes.”

Unfortunately, three more people lost their lives in July.

A 5-year-old boy drowned in Lake Michigan near Pennoyer Park on July 12.“Samuel was a happy 5-year-old, full of life and a blessing to all who knew him,” according to the GoFundMe page established by a family member.

Emergency crews pulled the body of Samuel Euceda Ucles from the lake that night after he was reported missing while at Pennoyer Beach with a group of people that included other children who were playing at the shoreline and in the water. Emergency crews were initially called to the scene for a report of a “near drowning” of girl prior to pulling Ucles from the lake. The girl survived and was later transported from the scene to a local hospital for observation and evaluation.

A week later an 8-year-old girl drowned at Powers Lake.

J’Lynn Sparks, age 8, drowned July 19 while in a roped-off, designated swimming area on Powers Lake in far-western Kenosha County.

Sparks “could light up a room with her smile,” according to the GoFundMe page established by a family friend.

“My heart goes out to both of these families,” Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “These tragedies underscore that this is a countywide issue. Whether it’s Lake Michigan or our inland lakes, water safety is something that must be kept top of mind while swimming, for people of all ages.”

The third area resident who drowned that month was Peasant Prairie resident Aiden F. Braim. The 14-year-old drowned at a campground pond in Bristol on July 25. Authorities had been searching for the teen last seen at Happy Acres Kampground after he was reported missing by his mother.

“(He) loved making people smile and laugh, and helping with anything he could,” his obituary read.

The drownings ranked by the Kenosha News staff as No. 9 in a list of the top 10 local stories of 2022.

Officer educates public

To help save lives, Kenosha Police Department’s Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran spent much of the year educating area residents about the dangers of swimming in Lake Michigan, and what to do if stuck in a rip current or undertow.

Cochran, who works at the Kenosha Rotary Safety Center, often emphasized the “stop, drop and roll” of surviving a rip current: “flip, float and follow.”

“What that means is you flip onto your back, you float going with the current and not against the current and follow that current out,” Cochran said. “If you’re going to try and swim out of a current you’re going to lose steam and run out of energy. Flip on your back, float and follow that current out. ... Just go with it until you’re out of it.”

Cochran also said anyone trapped in a rip current should also remain calm and follow the “flip, float and follow” guidance.

“The strongest swimmers are not going to be able to swim against that current and that’s where you end up drowning, where you try to swim against that current and you’re running out of steam and energy,” he added. “You want to follow it until you’re out of the current to the point where you can get to safety.”

Cochran also recommended parents or guardians of young children equip them with flotation devices when in water and enroll them in swimming lessons.

Start the kids young and introduce them to water,” he said. “Get them to understand that they can’t go near water by themselves. They have to have an adult with them.”

In August, Cochran took part in the Washington Park Pool Family Swim and Water Safety event sponsored by the City of Kenosha and presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Safety Around Water Coalition. The event included local swimming experts.

At the event, Dave Benjamin, the co-founder and executive director of the Great Lakes Search and Rescue Project, said a key to surviving a water emergency is remaining calm.

“The emphasis is, if you want to survive a water emergency, you have to stay at the surface and continue breathing for as long as possible for either self rescue or for professional rescue to arise,” Benjamin said.

“So if you can get over the initial signs of drowning panic attack, and you don’t submerge in that first minute — and if you could float for two minutes, five minutes, 10 minutes — you’re buying more time for either self rescue or professional rescue to arrive,” he said.

New buoys installed along Lake Michigan in Racine Buoy 1 Buoy 2 Buoy 3 Buoy 4