Topday's Teen for May 12: Charlotte Scarmardo

Parents: Earl and Katy Scarmardo of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Through my years as a key club member, my most memorable experience in highschool would be DCON, our leadership convention. At DCON, we meet key clubbers from all over Wisconsin and I’ve made several close friends. We are able to take part in cheering contests, win awards, go to dances, and go to workshops to improve our club.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Lee in AP Biology; As a future biochemistry major, AP Biology seemed like an important class for me to take. Mrs. Lee has been incredibly influential by sharing her passion for biology with our entire class. She enjoys teaching us and always encourages us to continue learning. I’ve learned a lot about myself, metaphorically and physically, through Mrs. Lee’s teaching.

School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, Key Club, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Tennis

School offices held: Senior class president; key club vice president; junior class president; sophomore class secretary; freshman class secretary