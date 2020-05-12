Topday's Teen for May 12: Charlotte Scarmardo
Topday's Teen for May 12: Charlotte Scarmardo

Charlotte Scarmardo

Parents: Earl and Katy Scarmardo of Kenosha

Most memorable high school moment: Through my years as a key club member, my most memorable experience in highschool would be DCON, our leadership convention. At DCON, we meet key clubbers from all over Wisconsin and I’ve made several close friends. We are able to take part in cheering contests, win awards, go to dances, and go to workshops to improve our club.

Most influential teacher: Mrs. Lee in AP Biology; As a future biochemistry major, AP Biology seemed like an important class for me to take. Mrs. Lee has been incredibly influential by sharing her passion for biology with our entire class. She enjoys teaching us and always encourages us to continue learning. I’ve learned a lot about myself, metaphorically and physically, through Mrs. Lee’s teaching.

School activities/clubs: Badger Boys/Girls State, Key Club, National Honor Society, student government

School athletics: Tennis

School offices held: Senior class president; key club vice president; junior class president; sophomore class secretary; freshman class secretary

Honors, letters or awards: Valedictorian; Varsity Letter for Tennis; Scholar Athlete award; Leadership award; Most Valuable player award; most improved award; Honor roll every year

Out-of-school activities/hobbies: Lifeguarding; Volunteering; Spending time with friends and family

College choice: UW-Madison

Intended major/field of study: Biochemistry

Role model: My brothers, Cooper and Colton Scarmardo

Three words that best describe my role models: Motivated, hardworking, kind

What I hope to accomplish in my lifetime: In the future, I hope to have a happy and healthy life filled with love. My goal is to become a doctor and help others. I’d like to continue a life of service, giving back to my community in any way possible.

