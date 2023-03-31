The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southeastern Wisconsin including Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties until 10 p.m. Friday.

The risk for severe storms will be greatest from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, especially for areas along and south of the I-94 corridor.

Large hail up to the size of golf balls, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and a few tornadoes will be possible, according to the National Weather Service in Sullivan.

A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The National Weather Service recommends area residents review and discuss emergency plans and also check on supplies and safe rooms.

Photos: Scenes of the devastation from deadly Mississippi tornado