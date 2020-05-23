Tornado Watch in effect until 8 p.m. for Kenosha County
Tornado Watch in effect until 8 p.m. for Kenosha County

  • Updated
A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Kenosha County and 10 other Wisconsin counties.

Storms are moving through Iowa and northern Illinois.

Paul Collar, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the tornado risk is greater to the west toward Walworth County; due to the lake effect, he believes the system will weaken as it moves east. 

He said severe threat should be around 5 p.m. if activity holds. 

Rain and thunderstorms are expected. 

