Tourism plays an important role in Kenosha County’s economy

DuChene said tourism helps Kenosha County’s economy in a number of ways that might be readily noticeable.

“(It) provides jobs, lowers personal taxes, improves our local economy and provides a positive community image, which is critical for economic development,” DuChene said.

In addition to time-honored traditions, the local groups tout new or refreshed attractions, which are unveiled almost annually. This year, for example, the nearly 30-year-old Anderson Arts Center in Kenosha has reopened on the heels of a $4.3 million preservation and modernization project.

Both the Kenosha Area and Pleasant Prairie convention and visitors bureaus frequently tout the region’s locale in-between Milwaukee and Chicago among the reasons to pay the area a visit.

Michelle Williamson, executive director of the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the 2-year-old organization was established as an outgrowth of the belief in the village’s bright future in the decades ahead.

“As we continue to grow and attract businesses … we’ll continue to have an opportunity to enhance the economics of this area,” she said.