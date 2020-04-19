Tourism plays an important role in Kenosha County’s economy

While they are seemingly entrenched in day-to-day life for residents, a range of Kenosha County venues — from the Pleasant Prairie RecPlex to the Civil War Museum in Kenosha — play an important role in bringing out-of-town visitors into the community to help bolster the local economy.
Behind the scenes, staffers at two organizations work to market the assorted indoor and outdoor venues to people who neither live, work nor play within the Kenosha area.
For more than three decades, the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau has been trumpeting what the area has to offer. More recently, a counterpart organization, the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau also has set sail to tout what the growing village itself has to offer.
While the road ahead is uncertain in light of recent news concerning coronavirus, officials within both convention and visitors bureaus remain hopeful and optimistic tourism will remain a key ingredient to the local economy in 2020 and beyond.
Each May, in conjunction with National Travel and Tourism Week, the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau releases its prior-year tourism spending results. The KACVB was established in 1986.
2018 was a record-breaking year, said Dennis DuChene, president of the KACVB. Tourism spending reached $227.8 million, besting the $213.5 million netted in 2017.
DuChene said tourism helps Kenosha County’s economy in a number of ways that might be readily noticeable.
“(It) provides jobs, lowers personal taxes, improves our local economy and provides a positive community image, which is critical for economic development,” DuChene said.
In addition to time-honored traditions, the local groups tout new or refreshed attractions, which are unveiled almost annually. This year, for example, the nearly 30-year-old Anderson Arts Center in Kenosha has reopened on the heels of a $4.3 million preservation and modernization project.
Both the Kenosha Area and Pleasant Prairie convention and visitors bureaus frequently tout the region’s locale in-between Milwaukee and Chicago among the reasons to pay the area a visit.
Michelle Williamson, executive director of the Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the 2-year-old organization was established as an outgrowth of the belief in the village’s bright future in the decades ahead.
“As we continue to grow and attract businesses … we’ll continue to have an opportunity to enhance the economics of this area,” she said.
While Jelly Belly, which opened its tourism center in 2001, is one of the more well known attractions directly within Pleasant Prairie, Williamson said there are a number of other attractions within the community that have brought in visitors far and wide.
“The RecPlex probably attracts the most visitors in Pleasant Prairie,” she said. “There’s a lot of families that come into Pleasant Prairie from all over the world because of it.”
