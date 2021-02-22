Town Chairman Holloway: Paris solar farm protections transferable under sale agreement

Invenergy secured contracts for more than 2,500 acres of land. However, the solar arrays would only be located on about 1,400 acres, according to original filings. Up to 750,000 solar panels could be installed in arrays mounted between 7 and 15 feet off the ground. The arrays tilt to track the sun’s daylight path.

Lost property tax plan

The 59-page MOU includes: Road and drainage system protections; a lost property tax revenue program for taxing bodies that, unlike the town, will not receive utility aid payments when the property is removed from the tax roll; and a decommissioning plan.

The lost revenue program will calculate the amount of lost revenue based on local tax rates for the land at the time the project is placed in service. Payment amounts for each taxing authority will be increased annually by 2%. The company will execute the lost revenue program “only to the extent the amount promised is recoverable” through utility rates.

Per the decommissioning plan, removal of all project components at the company’s expense to a depth of 4 feet and restoration of the land to a condition reasonably similar to pre-existing conditions, including de-compacting areas where project access roads were installed and any other areas of substantial soil compaction.