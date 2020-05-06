Town hall warning: Scammers using virus to target prey

At a time when people are at their most vulnerable — in the midst of a pandemic, for example — that's when scammers usually take their efforts to the next level with the hope of a quick payday.
But that's also when the authorities at the local, state and federal levels dig in deep to protect consumers.
Through a variety of means, that's just what is happening.
Rep. Bryan Steil hosted a town hall meeting by telephone Wednesday morning that included officials from the Federal Trade Commission, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the American Association of Retired Persons to provide information on keeping consumers safe.
It's a daunting task on many levels.
"This is a really difficult time," Steil said. "I know many people are concerned. Folks can't see their loved ones. This virus is attacking both our health and our economy. This is a challenging time. ... Criminals are using the coronavirus pandemic and the stay-at-home measures to prey upon folks during this really challenging time."
Steil said the FTC has seen a a 70% increase in fraud complaints in just the last two weeks, including hundreds in Wisconsin.
Todd Kossow of the FTC added that the commission has received 36,000 COVID-19 scam complaints for a total of $24 million in losses. In Wisconsin to date, there have been 572 reports filed.
"One thing we know from all health emergencies and natural health disasters is that scammers follow the headlines," Kossow said. "They take advantage of what may be occurring in the news to find new ways to get consumers to part with their money or their personal financial information."
Kossow highlighted a number of scams his organization is seeing:
False treatment and cures
Kossow said scammers who promote miracle cures, vaccines, home testing kits and the like are one way criminals try to get personal and financial information.
Receiving such information through email or text can lead to malware or virus programs being loaded into the victim's computer, Kossow said.
"At this point, there are no vaccines or cures for COVID-19, so you know that any claim to the contrary is simply false," Kossow said. "... If you see that type of ad, stop and think to yourself, 'If there's actually been a medical breakthrough, are you really going to hear about it for the first time from an ad on Facebook or something you have received through a text message or an email?'"
Kossow added that people on medicare also are being targeted with information that claims to give them special access to testing kits or treatments. A medicare representative will never reach out to make such an offer, he said.
Robocalls
Kossow said his office has seen an increase in robocall complaints, likely because people are home more now during the safer-at-home orders.
Scammers are trying a number of tactics, but also are telling consumers their Social Security number has been suspended due to suspicious activity as it relates to the virus.
"Simply hang up on illegal robocallers," Kossow said. "Then block the number that appeared on your caller ID and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission."
Kossow also suggests not to press any numbers, because doing that likely will lead to more robocalls.
Scams relating to stimulus checks
Kossow said criminals have begun reaching out to people claiming there's money available from a government agency, but in order to collect that money, an upfront payment or release of personal information is required.
"The government won't ask you to pay to get these stimulus checks," he said. "Nor will they call and ask for sensitive information like your bank account or Social Security number."
Text messages are also being sent, Kossow said, that claim the stimulus check is ready, but a link within the text needs to be clicked to access it, which he added also is another scam.
"The government is not going to send you a text message about your stimulus check," Kossow said. "Scammers are trying to take advantage of the fact that consumers have heard about the checks, but don't always know exactly how or when they're going to be distributed."
Stimulus checks are expected to continue being dispersed through the end of the year, Kossow said.
See more coverage from the town meeting in Friday's edition of the Kenosha News.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.