Town hall warning: Scammers using virus to target prey

"One thing we know from all health emergencies and natural health disasters is that scammers follow the headlines," Kossow said. "They take advantage of what may be occurring in the news to find new ways to get consumers to part with their money or their personal financial information."

Kossow highlighted a number of scams his organization is seeing:

False treatment and cures

Kossow said scammers who promote miracle cures, vaccines, home testing kits and the like are one way criminals try to get personal and financial information.

Receiving such information through email or text can lead to malware or virus programs being loaded into the victim's computer, Kossow said.

"At this point, there are no vaccines or cures for COVID-19, so you know that any claim to the contrary is simply false," Kossow said. "... If you see that type of ad, stop and think to yourself, 'If there's actually been a medical breakthrough, are you really going to hear about it for the first time from an ad on Facebook or something you have received through a text message or an email?'"