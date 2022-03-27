Town of Brighton committee to present vision to preserve, sustain rural character of municipality

BRIGHTON — A path to help the Town of Brighton preserve its rural character will be presented Tuesday to the general public.

The Town of Brighton Vision Committee presentation, postponed earlier this year, will be held at Brighton School, 1200 248th Ave., in an open house format.

The year-long effort of the committee will culminate with the event at which the committee will present a “path to preserve and sustain” the rural character of the municipality.

“The committee has worked hard on the information and has had the opportunity to learn so much from many experts over the last year,” Town Chair Sue Crane said. “I know the information will be interesting to everyone who attends.”

Participant registration will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., after which the presentation will begin. Online pre-registration at bit.ly/Brighton_CC_032922 is also encouraged.

“After this meeting we will start the process to update our Smart Growth Plans and complete those changes by December,” Crane said.

The Vision Committee is not an official or ad-hoc committee of the Town Board. Rather, it is a diverse group of about 20 neighbors who have been taking part in discussions about the future of Brighton, said Crane.

The meetings were facilitated by Heather Wessling, vice president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Wessling said she helped residents explore what controls, measures and mechanisms exist to help them meet the goals of maintaining a rural community.

The primary concept was to preserve the community as rural, said Crane.

The group started by defining what rural means to the different residents and stakeholders. Speakers were brought in each month so participants could learn more about land use and zoning, property values and taxes, permanent conservancy, and the history of the town and its farming community.

Participants created smaller work groups, each of which will make a presentation at the open house.

Crane said she is hoping for a tremendous turnout at the meeting and wants as many residents as possible to be involved.

