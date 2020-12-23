Town of Paris considering upgrading Internet service throughout community

TOWN OF PARIS — An effort to upgrade internet service throughout the Town of Paris is underway, though a number of pieces of the puzzle still need to come together for the plan to gain traction, officials say.

The three-person Paris Town Board on Tuesday discussed the prospect of improving service levels throughout the community, where residents have long reported challenges in obtaining the technology that is commonplace today.

The virtual society brought on by COVID-19 has only intensified calls for upgraded service in the town, officials said at the December monthly board meeting.

If the new infrastructure is installed, Town Supervisor Rob Buttke said it would be a game changer since some of the old covenants in place within the community that have limited what legacy services can and cannot do would not be part of the equation.

“This would cover all the citizens in the Town of Paris,” Buttke said. “It would be fiber-optic. It doesn’t matter what the company is.”

Even if a decision on how to proceed were reached early in 2021, town officials said it could take one to five years for all households to have the fiber-optic equipment that makes high-speed Internet and popular streaming platforms a reality for all property owners.