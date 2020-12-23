Town of Paris considering upgrading Internet service throughout community

TOWN OF PARIS — An effort to upgrade internet service throughout the Town of Paris is underway, though a number of pieces of the puzzle still need to come together for the plan to gain traction, officials say.
The three-person Paris Town Board on Tuesday discussed the prospect of improving service levels throughout the community, where residents have long reported challenges in obtaining the technology that is commonplace today.
The virtual society brought on by COVID-19 has only intensified calls for upgraded service in the town, officials said at the December monthly board meeting.
If the new infrastructure is installed, Town Supervisor Rob Buttke said it would be a game changer since some of the old covenants in place within the community that have limited what legacy services can and cannot do would not be part of the equation.
“This would cover all the citizens in the Town of Paris,” Buttke said. “It would be fiber-optic. It doesn’t matter what the company is.”
Even if a decision on how to proceed were reached early in 2021, town officials said it could take one to five years for all households to have the fiber-optic equipment that makes high-speed Internet and popular streaming platforms a reality for all property owners.
But Supervisor Ken Monson said he believes it is imperative to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.
“The No. 1 complaint that I get from residents is problems with the internet,” Monson said. “We’ve got to do something. I think this town has to move ahead and get this going.”
Going to voters?
Town Chairman John Holloway said he and other Paris officials have been in active conversations with two companies — cable operator Spectrum and high-speed internet provider e-vergent — though talks have been preliminary.
When the board holds its next meeting in January, a contract could be offered to a consultant to help flesh out the details and more deeply explore the town’s specific needs to bring quality, consistent, high-speed Internet access to all residents.
Holloway pointed out the state is offering grants for upgrades such as the ones the town is seeking, which, he said, should be an impetus for bringing a consultant on board.
“I think it’s important we get this proposal (for a consultant) put together as soon as possible,” Holloway said.
Town officials also have discussed the possibility of holding a non-binding advisory referendum in April to fully gauge residents’ wishes on the use of municipal funds for such an endeavor. Based on state statute, a decision on whether to have a referendum on the ballot would have to be made by late January.
2020 expenditures
In other matters, the board discussed the town’s year-end financials as the process of closing out the 2020 books gets underway.
Final figures are still pending, but preliminary information reveals some line items are under budget, while others are over.
Because of deferred projects, for instance, the town has a $59,164 surplus for road maintenance. But other areas of the overall budget were over projections, such as elections, which were $3,000 more than earmarked.
“The main thing is we’re under budget overall,” Holloway said.