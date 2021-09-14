Town of Paris man charged with sixth OWI after motorcycle crash

A Town of Paris man is being held on $10,000 bond after being charged with his sixth OWI.

David Warmann, 67, of the 900 block of 172nd Avenue, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-sixth offense. According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy on patrol at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 10 saw a man, later identified as Warmann, driving a motorcycle south on 69th Drive in the Village of Yorkville in Racine County.

Warmann allegedly drove through the intersection at Highway KR without stopping at the stop sign and crashed into the ditch on the south side of KR in Kenosha County. The deputy helped Warmann, who said he was not injured, get up. According to the complaint, Warmann then failed a field sobriety test and stated that he had had five beers.

According to the complaint, Warmann has five previous convictions for OWI, three of them in Kenosha County. His most recent conviction was in 2003 in Milwaukee County.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on the Kenosha County Charges on Sept. 21.

