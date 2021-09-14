 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Town of Paris man charged with sixth OWI after motorcycle crash
View Comments
alert

Town of Paris man charged with sixth OWI after motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A Town of Paris man is being held on $10,000 bond after being charged with his sixth OWI.

David Warmann, 67, of the 900 block of 172nd Avenue, was charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-sixth offense. According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy on patrol at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 10 saw a man, later identified as Warmann, driving a motorcycle south on 69th Drive in the Village of Yorkville in Racine County.

Warmann allegedly drove through the intersection at Highway KR without stopping at the stop sign and crashed into the ditch on the south side of KR in Kenosha County. The deputy helped Warmann, who said he was not injured, get up. According to the complaint, Warmann then failed a field sobriety test and stated that he had had five beers.

According to the complaint, Warmann has five previous convictions for OWI, three of them in Kenosha County. His most recent conviction was in 2003 in Milwaukee County.

He is due in court for a preliminary hearing on the Kenosha County Charges on Sept. 21.

America's opioid crisis started long before 2020, but COVID-19 exacerbated the problem.  "We're in the midst of a crisis, and we're very concerned about it," said Jesse Bunch, executive director of the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County. "The pandemic had a big impact, because as you know, people were closed, institutions were closed or working remotely at, you know, 20, 50, or 30% of their capacity."CDC data shows over 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in 2020 the highest yearly total on record and a majority of those deaths involved opioids.  One of the states hit the hardest was Vermont, and that's where Bunch works. The Turning Point Center in Chittenden County is a peer recovery organization in Burlington. "People are waiting a long time for mental health counseling," Bunch said. "We're seeing an increase not only in overdoses, but in individuals going to the emergency departments in the state. And, you know, it's a situation where the problem has gotten bigger, and the resources have declined, and that's what we're struggling with."Before the pandemic, opioid deaths in Vermont actually had been trending down. But the state saw a nearly 40% increase in fatal drug overdoses in 2020, most of them involving opioids. And some of the worst months coincided with the early days of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.  "And that's left a lot of people on the streets and struggling and not able to get into not able to get into help," Bunch said. Data from the first five months of 2021 shows opioid related deaths in Vermont have continued to rise. "We're seeing people coming in here every day, really struggling with substance use disorder, and mental health issues," Bunch said. "And we're trying to get them into the services that they need. But we're finding that often those services simply are not yet available again."State officials in Vermont recognize the need to do more. In June, they launched the KnowOD campaign aimed at helping people make safer choices and increasing awareness about opioid overdose symptoms. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert