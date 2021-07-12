Town of Randall eyes Powers Lake Fire Station needs

TOWN OF RANDALL — The Randall Town Board wants its Fire Department to examine facility needs at the Powers Lake fire station as time is running out to use impact fees and money bequest by late resident Gerry VanderZee for construction of a new station there.

“We can’t make a decision either way until we know what their needs are,” town Supervisor Randy Kaskin said regarding whether or not an addition or newly built station is even justified.

Town Chairman Bob Stoll said impact fees collected by the town can be used for either an addition or towards construction of a new station.

“We have in excess of $200,000 in impact fees that have to start to be distributed, otherwise, they go away,” Stoll said. “It cannot go for maintenance.”

Funds available to the town from the VanderZee estate are more limited.

“The site would qualify if the existing structure was demolished and something new built,” Stoll said. “A renovation or an addition would not qualify.”

VanderZee, who died in Sept. 2015, served as a member of the Randall Town Board and Planning Commission, in addition to serving as a member of the Randall Fire Department.

