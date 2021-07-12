Town of Randall eyes Powers Lake Fire Station needs

TOWN OF RANDALL — The Randall Town Board wants its Fire Department to examine facility needs at the Powers Lake fire station as time is running out to use impact fees and money bequest by late resident Gerry VanderZee for construction of a new station there.
“We can’t make a decision either way until we know what their needs are,” town Supervisor Randy Kaskin said regarding whether or not an addition or newly built station is even justified.
Town Chairman Bob Stoll said impact fees collected by the town can be used for either an addition or towards construction of a new station.
“We have in excess of $200,000 in impact fees that have to start to be distributed, otherwise, they go away,” Stoll said. “It cannot go for maintenance.”
Funds available to the town from the VanderZee estate are more limited.
“The site would qualify if the existing structure was demolished and something new built,” Stoll said. “A renovation or an addition would not qualify.”
VanderZee, who died in Sept. 2015, served as a member of the Randall Town Board and Planning Commission, in addition to serving as a member of the Randall Fire Department.
Stoll said VanderZee generously bequeathed a third of a trust she established to be used to build a new fire station in Powers Lake. The existing station, located at 9575 336th Ave., was built in the early 1980s.
“The building in Powers Lake is functionally obsolete,” Stoll, a member of the Fire Department, said. “It doesn’t serve the needs it was designed for in 1984.”
The current value of the portion of the trust available to the town is roughly $380,000, Stoll said. The town has until 2030 to use the money for the purpose intended by VanderZee, or it will be split evenly between her two adult children.
The amount may also be reduced if the trust funds for the children, both of whom have special care needs, become insufficient to cover the cost of their care.
“I think we should be respectful of that fact,” Supervisor Julie Horbach said. “I want those children to be taken care of before we start thinking about building a new station.”
Supervisor Paula Soderman agreed.
“You can’t count on that and to some extent I’m uncomfortable tapping into that too quickly because of her children,” Soderman said.
Stoll and former town supervisors in attendance said VanderZee was “passionate” about the Fire Department and would want the town to do its due diligence in studying the needs of the station.
IN PHOTOS: Twin Lakes Libertyfest Parade 2021
Libertyfest returned to Twin Lakes for the Fourth of July holiday weekend Saturday, July 3, 2021, after a one-year COVID-induced hiatus.
The annual festival always begins with a parade, with families dressed in patriotic gear lining the parade route and kids diving for candy thrown from floats, cars, tractors and firetrucks.