Town of Randall forms committee to explore golf carts on town roads

RANDALL — The Randall Town Board formed a seven-member committee Thursday night to explore the feasibility of allowing golf carts on town roads.

“This issue has come up about every four or five years,” Town Chairman Bob Stoll said. “I don’t have any objection to going through and researching it. I would look at this as an opportunity to become more educated and see what direction we want to take this in the future. It’s not a final decision by any means.”

Golf carts are already reportedly in use in inland lake neighborhoods throughout the town, even though it is not legal to do so.

“I guarantee right now in the (Lake Knolls subdivision) there is probably 20 to 30 golf carts,” said Ken Mangold, a former town supervisor who requested the committee be formed, said. “If you go into Nippersink there is probably another 20. They are in Blackhawk. They are within every subdivision in the town.”

The committee includes: five residents, two of whom are former Town Board members and one who is the former municipal judge; one town board member; and the town ordinance enforcement officer.

“A little bit of preliminary investigation has been done by our attorney, and there are certain circumstances and situations that do permit these,” Stoll said.