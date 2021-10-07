Track and field legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee scheduled to visit Carthage College

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and international humanitarian Jackie Joyner-Kersee is scheduled to visit Carthage College during Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 14-17.

Joyner-Kersee is scheduled to discuss the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games and deliver the keynote address at the 150 Years of Carthage Women closing celebration.

“Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to share my story to many audiences around the world, but there is always something special about speaking to young people, which is why I’m excited to come to Carthage,” Joyner-Kersee said in a news release from the college. “These people are our future. They have their whole lives in front of them; endless possibilities and many unforeseen challenges. There is so much potential. I hope that something I’ve been through may help guide them in any small way toward seeing their own dreams come true.”

One of the most decorated female athletes of all time, Joyner-Kersee, dominated the track and field circuit in the 1980s and ’90s. She won six medals spanning four Olympic Games and holds the world record time in the heptathlon. In 2004, she was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame.