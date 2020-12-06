Traffic shifts this week at Tri-State Tollway interchange with I-57

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Traffic shifts on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-57 will be completed next week with traffic shifted back to its normal configuration and construction scheduled to continue as weather allows on the interchange project.
Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to the changing traffic pattern. All work is weather dependent.
“The Illinois Tollway is committed to ensuring the roadway remains safe for both drivers and workers during construction, which is part of our overall commitment to roadway safety,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “We ask drivers to be attentive in work zones by watching for changing traffic patterns and using caution, especially when workers are present.”
On Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. one lane on northbound I-57 is scheduled to close along with the two ramps connecting northbound I-57 to and from 147th Street. All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday in advance of morning rush hour, with similar closures are scheduled to resume overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
Overnight Wednesday, northbound traffic is scheduled to be reduced to a single lane with the first lane closing at 8 p.m. along with the two ramps connecting northbound I-57 to and from 147th Street. In addition, the ramp connecting 147th Street to southbound I-57 will close. All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Thursday.
If work cannot be completed during this time, an additional closure will be needed overnight Thursday.
All lanes on I-294 at I-57 and on I-57 will remain in their regular configuration for the winter. Traffic will remain reduced on the ramps carrying southbound I-294 to southbound I-57 and northbound I-57 to northbound I-294, as work continues on ramp piers and abutments for the new interchange ramps that will connect northbound I-294 to northbound I-57 and southbound I-57 to northbound I-294.
Jeff Hill, Herzing University Kenosha campus president
