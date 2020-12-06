Traffic shifts this week at Tri-State Tollway interchange with I-57

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Traffic shifts on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and I-57 will be completed next week with traffic shifted back to its normal configuration and construction scheduled to continue as weather allows on the interchange project.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place in advance to alert drivers to the changing traffic pattern. All work is weather dependent.

“The Illinois Tollway is committed to ensuring the roadway remains safe for both drivers and workers during construction, which is part of our overall commitment to roadway safety,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “We ask drivers to be attentive in work zones by watching for changing traffic patterns and using caution, especially when workers are present.”

On Monday, beginning at 8 p.m. one lane on northbound I-57 is scheduled to close along with the two ramps connecting northbound I-57 to and from 147th Street. All lanes and ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday in advance of morning rush hour, with similar closures are scheduled to resume overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.