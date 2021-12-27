Traffic stop leads to several drug charges against three Kenosha men

Three Kenosha men face felony drug charges in a case that started with a traffic stop and led to an alleged drug trafficking house in the city.

Charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court were Omar Ahmad, 31, of the 2400 block of 52nd Street; Abraham Zamora III, 30, of the 2300 block of 55th Street; and Akrum Bitar, 24, of the 5000 block of 67th Street.

Ahmad faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, all as a party to a crime, along with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as a repeat-offender.

If convicted of all charges, Ahmad faces a maximum prison sentence of 26 years, six months and a total fine of $135,000. He is free on a $20,000 cash bond and is due back in court March 11, for a judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason Rossell.

Bitar, who is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond, faces felony charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver THC and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with four felony bail-jumping charges and a misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer.

The felony charges carry a maximum possible prison term of 20 years and a fine of $85,000. Bitar is due back in court March 11, for a judicial pre-trial before Rossell.

Zamora is charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, which carries a maximum possible prison term of 10 years and a fine of $50,000. He remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond and will return to court Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Traffic stop

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer on patrol at 12:19 a.m. on Dec. 13 observed a black Volkswagen Passat traveling northbound in the 5500 block of 30th Avenue at 40 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. The vehicle was registered to Bitar, who the officer knew was someone who sold narcotics, the complaint states. All three defendants were in the vehicle when it was stopped.

Police spoke with Zamora, a front-seat passenger, and observed he had watery, red and bloodshot eyes, as well as thick, slurred speech. The officer believed he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but Zamora denied using drugs that night, the complaint states.

A check of Zamora's record showed he was on extended supervision, which does not allow him to possess or consume illegal drugs. Under his seat, police reportedly found a small baggie and "a lot" of a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana.

During a full search of the vehicle, police reportedly found another baggie that contained multiple small blue pills in the glove box within a bag of Air Heads candy that later tested positive for fentanyl. Zamora indicated none of it was his, according to the complaint.

Ahmad was taken into custody on a warrant from another jurisdiction. Police found the same pills in his front jacket pocket. Police found a total of 40 pills with a weight of 10.7 grams, along with a white powdery substance in the Air Heads bag that weighed 1.7 grams, and both substances tested positive for fentanyl.

Bitar was taken into custody for obstructing the investigation, the complaint states, when he refused to stay back. He told police that "he just wanted his vehicle back so he could go to work in the morning."

While he was booked into the jail, police found two pills in Bitar's possession. He reportedly told police he and Ahmad sell the pills out of the 2400 block of 52nd Street residence, and that Ahmad uses that home "strictly for selling drugs but will sleep there occasionally." Bitar also stated that "Ahmad will sell whatever drugs he can get his hands on," according to the complaint.

Bitar told police that Ahmad used his vehicle to purchase more pills from Waukegan, Ill., and that he had been waiting for him to return. Ahmad told police that all the narcotics belonged to Bitar and denied any involvement.

Police found three more blue fentanyl pills in Ahmad's possession, the complaint states.

Residence search

A search warrant was executed at the 52nd Street address, where, according to the complaint, police found 3.3 pounds of packaged marijuana in a black plastic bin, along with a sandwich bag that contained 114.5 grams of marijuana. In the living room, police found a .44 caliber revolver that was loaded with empty cartridges. In the kitchen cabinet drawers, a .380 caliber firearm was found, along with drug paraphernalia and jar that contained 13 grams of marijuana.

Bitar reportedly told police the marijuana in the residence belonged to Ahmad, and he is aware that Ahmad sells marijuana and pills, but that he does not take part. Bitar also reportedly stated he purchases narcotics from Ahmad for personal use.

Court records show that Ahmad was convicted in 2016 of a felony charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in Kenosha County. He was placed on 18 months probation and served three months in the Kenosha County Jail.

