Transition to online learning continues for Carthage faculty, students

"My generation grew up with all the new technology and social media which played a big factor for everyone over the years,"Vazquez said. "People have easy access these days to search anything online or have some sort of technology. With remote learning this generation will adapt faster to it because of the people being used to technology on a every day experience."

Lampe agreed.

"Growing up with technology and using it every day has probably helped," he said. "Honestly, the kids are probably even better at using the technology in their classes than the teachers are. I think it's made it easier."