Transition to online learning continues for Carthage faculty, students

The end of the 2020 school year will be like no other that anybody in education has dealt with.
A global pandemic has a way of shaking things up.
But for professors and students at Carthage, that adjustment is now in full swing after the college turned to remote teaching and learning after in-person classes were shut down in the aftermath of COVID-19.
During an extended spring break, teachers were brought up to speed with a series of workshops and greeted their students — virtually that is — when classes resumed last week.
It's certainly been an adjustment, but that's the name of the game across the globe these days.
Rebekah Johnson, who is in her fourth year at Carthage in the exercise and sport science department and currently serves as its chair, said the extended spring break was a big asset to able to hit the ground running.
Johnson also is part of a 29-person faculty group that has been charged with spreading their knowledge to colleagues who may need extra help in making the transition.
"That's been great," she said."Generally, there's one or two people in each department who have a (special) background or skill set and are helping each other out. It's what we do. We're small. We help each other."
Pleasantly surprised
Johnson said when her class went live for the first time last Monday, she was pleasantly surprised at how well things went.
Having a chance just to interact with her students was a huge positive, she said.
"It was great to see all my students' faces again," Johnson said. "It was this feeling that I didn't think I would have in remote learning, that I would still feel connected to them. For me, it felt very normal to get back in front of them, to be talking to them, answering their questions and seeing each other live."
Not that there haven't been some challenges, one of Johnson's students, Tremper graduate and Carthage senior Austin Vazquez said.
"This definitely an experience that is challenging, especially being in the physical education field," he said. "It's hard going from a hands-on learning classroom to completely online."
Johnson echoed those sentiments after talking with others in her classes.
"They miss the social interaction, they miss being on campus," she said. "They prefer to learn in person and in a hands-on way. I'm dealing with a lot of kinesthetic learners who are in exercise and sports science, and they want to be in there physically doing the things that we are preparing them to do."
One student's story
The transition to remote learning hasn't been the difficult part for graduating senior Brian Roach, as the majority of his classload in his economics major has been online.
But not having that human interaction has been a challenge, said Roach, who graduated from Indian Trail and played football at Carthage.
It's even more difficult with a discussion-based class online, he said.
"One of my classes is a Carthage symposium, so it's all reading and discussion," Roach said. "That's a little more difficult, so if somebody speaks and you want to speak, it's just different. ... It's taken a little to get used to, but I would say the professors and everybody did a good job of setting everything up to try and make it run as smoothly as possible. They've never dealt with anything like this, either. Nobody really knew what was going to happen or what to expect."
The change has provided some positives so far, though, Vazquez said.
"It makes sure us as students are kept on top of everything with assignments," he said. "Also we have more time to do these assignments and can finish them in advance."
Another perspective
Freshman Jake Lampe, a Bradford graduate and a member of the Carthage football team, agreed that there have been some challenges, but he gave his professors high marks for their efforts.
"It can be challenging sometimes, but if you stay on top of things, manage your time well and create your own schedule, it usually works out fine," said Lampe, who is a biology major.
"A lot of my professors have been really good at adapting and working well with the students in order to make sure we all succeed at this time."
Lampe said he had one chemistry lab, but that class was canceled for the remainder of the year because of the difficulties of transitioning to remote learning.
One benefit for this current generation of students is its familiarity with technology.
For most, a smartphone and all the bells and whistles that come with it, is just a way of life, along with anything else in the electronics realm.
So that part has been pretty smooth.
"My generation grew up with all the new technology and social media which played a big factor for everyone over the years,"Vazquez said. "People have easy access these days to search anything online or have some sort of technology. With remote learning this generation will adapt faster to it because of the people being used to technology on a every day experience."
Lampe agreed.
"Growing up with technology and using it every day has probably helped," he said. "Honestly, the kids are probably even better at using the technology in their classes than the teachers are. I think it's made it easier."
