Trash collection around Kenosha County (sidebar to Terry's trash story)

Pleasant Prairie

According to village officials, Pleasant Prairie’s trash collection will go on as it has before, with no changes in store at the moment.

Twin Lakes, others served by Groot

Groot Industries, which services Twin Lakes, updated clients on its trash collection practices moving during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the company, all trash/refuse and recycling must be placed in a company designed cart, a can with handles or be bagged. Loose uncontained items will not be collected. More specifically:

All bulky item/construction debris collection is suspended until further notice.

All white good/e-waste collection is suspended until further notice.

“At this time, yard waste and recycling service is unaffected by the changes; however, we do anticipate potential changes to yard waste and recycling programs also,” the company stated in a release sent to customers.

The new protocols went into effect March 23.

Randall, others served by Advanced Disposal