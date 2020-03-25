Trash collection around Kenosha County (sidebar to Terry's trash story)

Pleasant Prairie
According to village officials, Pleasant Prairie’s trash collection will go on as it has before, with no changes in store at the moment.
Twin Lakes, others served by Groot
Groot Industries, which services Twin Lakes, updated clients on its trash collection practices moving during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the company, all trash/refuse and recycling must be placed in a company designed cart, a can with handles or be bagged. Loose uncontained items will not be collected. More specifically:
- All bulky item/construction debris collection is suspended until further notice.
- All white good/e-waste collection is suspended until further notice.
“At this time, yard waste and recycling service is unaffected by the changes; however, we do anticipate potential changes to yard waste and recycling programs also,” the company stated in a release sent to customers.
The new protocols went into effect March 23.
Randall, others served by Advanced Disposal
Like Groot Industries, Advanced Disposal is also changing its protocols to adapt to the virus outbreak.
In a notice sent to customers, Advanced Disposal stated that:
- All trash/refuse and recycling must be placed in carts. Loose or bagged items placed outside the cart will NOT be collected.
- All bulky item pickup/collection is suspended until further notice.
All changes were made effective March 23.
“The COVID19 pandemic has caused tremendous disruption to our personal and professional lives, and Advanced Disposal is not immune to these events. At this time, we are adjusting our workforce and practicing the protocols and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC): cleaning and disinfecting, social spacing, remote workstations, etc.,” Advanced Disposal said in a release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.