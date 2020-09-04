Traveling Yoga in the Parks series to run throughout September

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Parks will offer a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends throughout September.

Classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday throughout the month at various Kenosha County Parks.

This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis, a retired Army Medic and Master Fitness Trainer who holds a national certification through the Yoga Alliance and teaches at several local studios.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this program, to get people out to our parks for a healthy activity during what’s usually a gorgeous month,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is required at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2020, and a liability waiver available at that webpage must also be filled out before participating.

The schedule of sessions is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 5: Fox River Park, Area #1

Sunday, Sept. 6: Bristol Woods Park, stage area

Saturday, Sept. 12: Brighton Dale Park, Area #1

Sunday, Sept. 13: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3

Saturday, Sept. 19: Silver Lake Park Beach

Sunday, Sept. 20: Fox River Park, Area #1

Saturday, Sept. 26: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, lakefront area

Sunday, Sept. 27: Silver Lake Park Beach.

