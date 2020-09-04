 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traveling Yoga in the Parks series to run throughout September
View Comments

Traveling Yoga in the Parks series to run throughout September

{{featured_button_text}}
Yoga in the Park is one of the many popular recurring attractions at Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park

Kenosha County Parks will offer a free Traveling Yoga in the Park series on weekends throughout September.

Classes will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. each Saturday and Sunday throughout the month at various Kenosha County Parks.

This program is sponsored by certified yoga instructor Stephen M. Willis, a retired Army Medic and Master Fitness Trainer who holds a national certification through the Yoga Alliance and teaches at several local studios.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this program, to get people out to our parks for a healthy activity during what’s usually a gorgeous month,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins.

Individual sessions will be capped at 30 participants to allow for social distancing. Advance registration is required at http://bit.ly/KCTravelingYoga2020, and a liability waiver available at that webpage must also be filled out before participating.

The schedule of sessions is as follows:

  • Saturday, Sept. 5: Fox River Park, Area #1
  • Sunday, Sept. 6: Bristol Woods Park, stage area
  • Saturday, Sept. 12: Brighton Dale Park, Area #1
  • Sunday, Sept. 13: Petrifying Springs Park, Area #3
  • Saturday, Sept. 19: Silver Lake Park Beach
  • Sunday, Sept. 20: Fox River Park, Area #1
  • Saturday, Sept. 26: Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, lakefront area
  • Sunday, Sept. 27: Silver Lake Park Beach.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Presidential Candidates Visiting Kenosha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert