Tree removal to precede mining work at Wilmot gravel pit on Highway C

WILMOT — Tree removal work on the south end of the Kenosha County-owned gravel pit on Highway C will begin soon, the Kenosha County Department of Public Works announced today.

This is being conducted as Thelen Sand and Gravel has entered into an agreement with Kenosha County to mine for the remaining gravel between the county pit and an adjacent property owned by Thelen.

The tree removal work is anticipated to begin on approximately April 18 and is expected to take five working days to complete. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday if needed.

The Kenosha County gravel pit is located at 32303 116th St.

Anyone with questions about the work should contact the Kenosha County Department of Public Works, at 262-857-1870.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0