Trees on Parade canceled in Twin Lakes
  • Updated
Craig Tripp, left, and Lori Schuttenhelm hold their one-year old grandchild Jori as they view the Trees On Parade at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, December 7, 2018. Trees On Parade continues from 10 to 5 on Saturday. Over fifty people attended the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Twin Lakes on Friday, December 7, 2018. The event, sponsored by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association, included Boy Scout Troop 380 offering hot chocolate and cookies, the Wilmot H.S. symphonic band playing holiday favorites and Santa Claus arriving on a Twin Lakes Fire Department engine to light the tree.

 BRIAN PASSINO

The annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping event has been cancelled, the Twin Lakes Area Chamber and Business Association announced Friday.

“We are sad to announce that Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping has been cancelled for 2020,” the announcement reads. “We will carry over the Disney Theme to Trees on Parade 2021 so keep the decorations you have been working on for this year.”

The Village Tree Lighting will still take place on Dec. 4. While school students will not be able to perform, the TLACBA is working to secure local talent to sing carols at the tree lighting.

Plans are also in the works for a business decorating contest with the theme “Home for the Holidays” to further brighten the village this season.

