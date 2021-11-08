Tremper Bands performing Nov. 10

The Tremper High School Bands will present their fall concert at 7 Wednesday night (Nov. 10) in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

The concert will include performances by the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensemble.

The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The Tremper Concert Band will begin the concert, playing “Rhythm of the Winds” by Frank Erickson and “The Cowboy Symphony” by Pierre LaPlante.

The Symphonic Winds and Symphonic Band will take the stage next, playing “Arioso” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Jacob DeHaan; “Selections from Into the Woods” by Steven Sondheim, arranged by Stephen Bulla; and “Prairie Dances” by David Holsinger.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Incantation and Dance” by John Barnes Chance and “Pas Redouble” by Camille Saint Saens, arranged by Arthur Frackenpohl.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.