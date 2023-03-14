The Tremper High School Bands will present a Collage Concert 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Tremper High School Auditorium, 8560 26th Ave.

The concert will include ensembles made up of student musicians in the Tremper bands (including the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensemble) as well as selections by the Red and Blue Jazz Ensembles.

The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The concert will begin with “Prelude and Fugue in Bb Major” by Johann Sebastian Bach, arranged by Roland Moehlmann.

Featured ensembles performing in the “collage concert” — which gets its name due to the wide range of ensembles performing different works — will include: woodwind ensembles, brass choirs and percussion ensembles.

During the program, the Tremper Red Jazz Ensemble will be performing “Hayburner” by Sammy Nestico and “Fowl Play” by Kris Berg. The Tremper Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform “A Warm Breeze” by Nestico and “Running with Scissors” by Gordon Goodwin.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door.