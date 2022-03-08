 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tremper bands playing Collage Concert on March 9

The Tremper High School bands will present a Collage Concert at 7 Wednesday night in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

The concert will include ensembles performed by members of the Tremper bands, as well as selections by the Red and Blue Jazz Ensembles.

The Tremper Bands are directed by Kathryn Ripley.

The concert will begin with a performance of “Serenade and March” by Charles Gounod, arranged by Jon Meyer.

Featured ensembles performing during the program will include: woodwind ensembles, brass choirs and percussion ensembles.

The Tremper Red Jazz Ensemble will be performing “Blues in the Closet” by Oscar Pettiford, arranged by Mark Taylor, and “Hit the Bricks” by Gordon Goodwin.

The Tremper Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform “Struttin’ with Some Barbecue,” arranged by Mike Tomaro, and “Tweet Fatigue” by Gordon Goodwin.

Concert tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave.

