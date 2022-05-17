Tremper bands playing May 18 concert

The Tremper High School bands will perform a Spring Concert at 7 Wednesday night in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

Performances by the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensemble will be featured.

The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The concert opens with the Concert Band performing a Japanese melody called “Yagi Bushi” by Naohiro Iwai. The Concert Band will also play a medley from the animated film “Aladdin,” arranged by John Moss.

The Symphonic Band and Symphonic Winds will join together to perform “At Morning’s First Light” by David Gillingham, “Tahiti Trot,” arranged by Jerry Brubaker, and “Star Wars: The Marches,” also arranged by Brubaker.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Festive Overture” by Dimitri Shostakovich, arranged by Donald Hunsberger, and “Danzas Cubanas” by Robert Sheldon.

The combined Tremper bands will close the concert with “Semper Fidelis” by John Philip Sousa. This piece will be conducted by the John Philip Sousa Band Award winner, who will be announced at the concert.

Concert tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave.

