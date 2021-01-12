Tremper boys defeat Bradford in basketball season opener; Bradford girls win

The Trojans stormed out of the locker room for the second half with a 6-0 run to go up 40-23 and cruised the rest of the second half.

Jalen Carlino led all scorers with 26 points for Bradford, including three 3-pointers, and the Red Devils showed some life with 5 minutes to play.

But the Trojans knocked down two free throws with 3 minutes left to build a 55-45 lead, and the game was never close the rest of the way.

Morris acknowledged all of the uncertainty has been a challenge, but he felt good about the victory.

“Coming off the suspension of play, and we literally came back after the (holiday) break last Monday, had a few practices and you already have a game with your crosstown rival,” said Morris, who once worked as an assistant under Bradford head coach Greg Leech.

“The hardest challenge has been not enough person-to-person contact. Not being able to speak with the parents, come in the building and interact ... we did FaceTime, Zoom calls, but it’s not the same. Relationships are important, and I value that. Especially with these young men and their families.