Tremper Golden Strings orchestra group marks 50th anniversary this year

More than 50 years ago, Stanley Nosal, then an orchestra teacher at Tremper High School, walked into the Flame Room at the Radisson Hotel in Minneapolis dressed in his finest. He’d been attending a music convention in the city, and a friend had recommended he go see a popular violin show at the hotel.

Sitting himself down at a dining table, Nosal watched mesmerized as the Golden Strings, a group of eight violinists and a violist, strolled confidently into the room, weaving between tables and around the guests as they performed.

Nosal was utterly fascinated, and an idea began to form that would go on to change the lives of hundreds of Kenosha orchestra students, along with his own.

“I thought that, well, if they can do it professionally, maybe I can do it with kids at the high school level,” Nosal said.

That idea would become a reality in 1972, 50 years ago, when Nosal founded the Tremper Golden Strings.

The original group was made up of 13 high school musicians, most of them orchestra students. They memorized their entire show-list, allowing them to “get right up to the people,” Nosal said.

“They were all very gung-ho to play music,” Nosal said. “Before you knew it, they were all making so much progress.”

The program was a hit.

“Wherever we went, the people were really amazed by how well the kids not only played, but entertained,” Nosal said.

International fame

Over the following decades, the Tremper Golden Strings would gain international fame, performing in Washington, D.C., for Nancy Reagan, the American Embassy in Rome and 19 times in Hong Kong alone during a tour of China.

Tours across the country would jump-start sister programs, from California to New York to Florida.

“Every time we played, all of a sudden a group would appear in that state,” Nosal said.

Fans of the Tremper Golden Strings included the original Ronald McDonald, Nancy Reagan and former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson. Nosal said Thompson would personally request performances at special occasions.

“I have always enjoyed listening to the Tremper Golden Springs,” Thompson said in a statement. “Their music is enjoyable and has been a highlight when visiting Kenosha. They are quintessential Wisconsin.”

David Sunday, who played piano for the group from 1985 to 1988, said part of what made the group so special to him was how it helped him grow as a person.

“It really brought out courage, the ability to interact with people, and a passion for the world,” Sunday said.

Sunday recalled first meeting the Tremper Golden Strings founder, saying Nosal “just struck me as an otherworldly figure.”

“He seemed like a famous conductor,” Sunday recalled. “He demanded excellence from day one. But he did it with a twinkle in his eye and love in his heart.”

Initially a shy teen, Sunday said the group helped him come out of his shell, as Nosal pushed him to do better.

“He just made me play it over and over and over again,” Sunday said. “He instilled a little bit of confidence and a little bit of joy.

“Now as an adult looking back on all they gave, it was a true act of love. He’s an outstanding person with just a tremendous capacity for love and appreciation for beauty.”

Today, a somewhat older Nosal from the man who sat down at the Minneapolis Radisson in 1972 is still instructing the newest batch of Tremper Golden Strings performers, imparting a half-century of strolling orchestra knowledge to another generation of musicians. Now, Nosal sports a Santa-esque white beard.

“It feels like I just started yesterday,” he said.

Nosal’s return is thanks in part to Helen Breitenbach, a former director for the Golden Strings and the orchestra director at Tremper. She said that when she took over the group, she brought Nosal back both for herself and her students.

“I wanted to understand the history, I wanted to get to know him,” Breitenbach said.

The passion for music performance and education that defined Nosal is still very much present.

“The wonderful thing about it is kids develop so many things not only musically, but personally,” Nosal said. “This program supplies them with things they can’t get in a normal orchestra setting. They develop a love affair with their instrument.”

Daughter now director

Nancy Nosal, Stanley’s daughter and an accomplished violin instructor herself, became the director of the group several years ago. Nancy said she’s been part of the Golden Strings from the beginning as one of the group’s early members.

“It’s interesting to see how the musical landscape has changed,” Nancy Nosal said. “I’m just very happy to see that it’s not only survived, but prospered.”

The most iconic moment of any Golden Strings show is the performing of the song “My Melody of Love,” the Bobby Vinton hit from 1974.

The musicians will each walk up to a guest as they play, then suddenly kneel to sing the old love song in a mix of Polish and English.

“The words mean a lot. ‘I love you, I love you with all my heart,’” Stanley Nosal said. “Whether you do it in English or Polish or Jewish, whatever. People like that.”

For many of those who have been a part of the Golden Strings, recollections of past performances, trips and music are memories to be cherished.

“It takes a certain dedication to do what we do,” Stanley Nosal said. “This stays with you, no one can take that away from you.”

Breitenbach talked about one particularly chaotic moment during a trip to Italy when she was director, when the group was stopped by armed guards at the U.S. embassy.

“They only spoke Italian,” Breitenbach recalled, laughing. “It was really difficult just to get in.”

Although no longer director, Breitenbach still thinks back on her time with the Golden Strings fondly.

“When I look back on being director, I think about how special it was to spend that time with students,” she said. “I have so many wonderful memories spending time with my students.

“That was really precious.”

Sunday, meanwhile, ultimately got to travel the world during his few years with the Golden Strings, at one point touring Hong Kong. He said he flunked a math test because of the trip, but all these years later, it doesn’t seem like such a big issue.

“It’s been a constant source of joy for me,” Sunday said. “I’ve never stopped thinking back on those years with fondness.”

As the current director, Nancy Nosal said she has her sights set on the future of the group.

“It’s a source of great pride,” she said. “It’s important for me to give my all.

As Vinton’s song goes: “Return, and always be my melody of love.”

