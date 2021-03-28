Tremper graduate Jeff Dugdale piling up national titles as college swimming coach

That gives the student-athletes under his charge the ability to think for themselves but also to know how they’re expected to go about their daily business.

“We’ve built (the program) on excellence as a lifestyle, not as an event,” Dugdale said. “You have to make good choices all the time in order to live it as a lifestyle, not wait for the NCAA Championships and then say, ‘We’re ready to go.’ It will be too late then.

“We have our (core) values, and what happens is, they get a chance to have some flexibility. We’re all going to make mistakes, but I believe when you live in a police state and around rules, they’re like record boards. People try to break them, especially nowadays, and that doesn’t allow a maturity or growth or emotional intelligence to really come into play.

“Our kids really develop their emotional intelligence, which leads to good aquatic intelligence that allows them to move to the next level.”

Dugdale, who spent 13 years working for a pharmaceutical company and coaching at Duke University before he came to Queens, said another key factor to his team’s success comes strictly from support.

That includes financial support from the team’s sponsors, Speedo, Under Armor, Hale Sports and Paddock Evacuator, but it doesn’t stop there.