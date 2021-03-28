Tremper graduate Jeff Dugdale piling up national titles as college swimming coach

As the plans for a new swimming facility were being put in place on the Queens University of Charlotte (N.C.) campus, Director of Swimming Jeff Dugdale made a bit of a wild prediction.
He asked that a national championship banner be added to the package with a five-year promise of having one to deliver.
Well, the Royals delivered on their coach’s promise in 2015 and haven’t stopped since.
Dugdale, a 1989 Tremper graduate, guided both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams to their sixth straight NCAA Division II national title in Birmingham, Ala., earlier this month.
In his 11 years at the helm, Dugdale — who also serves as the school’s associate athletic director — now has 12 national titles, six each for the men’s and women’s teams.
Speaking by telephone last week, Dugdale said the ongoing title run certainly has been enjoyable.
“It’s been incredibly satisfying,” he said. “We’ve won differently every time. It hasn’t just been by pure dominance. Our women (this year) were just pure dominant. Thirteen women, everybody scored and was basically an All-American, except one, who was an honorable mention. That’s dominance.
“Our men, they decided to put in elbow grease, roll up their sleeves and pull from grit. They put their nose to the grindstone, used the Midwest work ethic, put it in there and got it done. That was satisfying.”
On the women’s side, Queens tallied 695 points, far surpassing second-place Drury by 254. The battle for the men’s title was decidedly closer, as Queens beat Drury, 561-531, to claim its championship.
“We’ve had it where (the men) won almost every event,” Dugdale said. “Here, we only won three events. It was kind of death by 1,000 cuts. We just had people trying to get their hand to the wall and get themselves in a position to score points, which helped us win by 30.”
Pandemic raises issues
The only break in Queens’ swimming and diving national championship streak came in 2020, of course, when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped nearly every aspect of normal life in its tracks.
Dugdale’s program certainly wasn’t immune, as he said a number of challenges threatened to throw things off course.
After a spike in positive tests just before the 2020-21 school year started, the administration put the campus into a virtual learning situation. A concern about being eligible for the postseason was raised, and with no guarantee by the NCAA, Dugdale said a small group of athletes returned to campus in October.
But then, another hiccup.
The school switched from a single dorm/single bathroom living situation to a double dorm/shared bathroom situation, and 22 positive tests sent a number of swimmers into quarantine, some for up to 40 days.
“We assured them we would be able to get them through this,” Dugdale said. “We regrouped ourselves and asked everybody to have trust in their training and our history.”
And that’s just what the Royals did, as they eventually tied rival Drury with the most qualifiers for the national meet.
“We were able to extend our season so we could get an extra week of training in,” Dugdale said. “We got to the NCAAs, and they just caught fire.”
Deep tradition
With the kind of success Dugdale has enjoyed at the helm of the program, it may be easy to get complacent.
But with that level of success also comes an expectation for the annual crop of athletes who arrive on campus new each year to keep things moving in the right direction.
That’s a burden every swimmer on both teams takes very seriously.
“When things get tough, as they always do during the year, academically and athletically, they’re reminded of the foundation this house has been built on,” Dugdale said. “With that foundation, they know it’s time to set aside any differences and get stuff done. That’s important. When (recruits) come in, they come in with an understanding.”
Dugdale added that he’s built both programs without a heavy reliance on his own rules, per se, but more on letting the athletes know what’s expected when it comes to values, character and communication.
That gives the student-athletes under his charge the ability to think for themselves but also to know how they’re expected to go about their daily business.
“We’ve built (the program) on excellence as a lifestyle, not as an event,” Dugdale said. “You have to make good choices all the time in order to live it as a lifestyle, not wait for the NCAA Championships and then say, ‘We’re ready to go.’ It will be too late then.
“We have our (core) values, and what happens is, they get a chance to have some flexibility. We’re all going to make mistakes, but I believe when you live in a police state and around rules, they’re like record boards. People try to break them, especially nowadays, and that doesn’t allow a maturity or growth or emotional intelligence to really come into play.
“Our kids really develop their emotional intelligence, which leads to good aquatic intelligence that allows them to move to the next level.”
Dugdale, who spent 13 years working for a pharmaceutical company and coaching at Duke University before he came to Queens, said another key factor to his team’s success comes strictly from support.
That includes financial support from the team’s sponsors, Speedo, Under Armor, Hale Sports and Paddock Evacuator, but it doesn’t stop there.
“We have great support from our administration, we have great support and are blessed with great sponsors,” Dugdale said. “We have great, great support there. That gives us an opportunity to really thrive. We don’t have huge budgets, but with good support you can work through about anything.”
Fond memories
Dugdale had a standout swimming career at Tremper, winning the WIAA boys state title in the 200-yard individual medley in 1988 before going on to compete at NCAA Division I Auburn. He said it was the foundation that was built in Kenosha that has guided him ever since.
And he keeps in contact with many right here in the city.
Dugdale competed for Tremper swim coach Jerry Burmeister, and the two have remained close all these years later.
“(He) was my coach and mentor,” Dugdale said. “I still talk to Jerry. If I’m nervous before a meet, I call him. After we win championships, I talk to him. He’s just one of the most influential persons in my life. He was patient with me. He taught me so much.
“(Burmeister) was a big historian. He taught history at Tremper. I didn’t appreciate it then, but I appreciate it now, and I built my program around the fact that we don’t have to reinvent the wheel. You have to know your history in order to not repeat it, so let’s learn from the mistakes, let’s learn from the successes and keep plowing forward. He taught me so many valuable lessons.”
Dugdale also credited Dino Laurenzi for helping instill a love for science, which he later turned into a college degree and a career, during his time here.
“My roots and my foundation (are) in Kenosha,” Dugdale said. “I still love to go home, and I still stay in touch with every one of the people who had an affect on my life there.”
As for what’s next?
There’s no rest ahead, as Dugdale is now focused on the Olympic Trials to get several of his athletes qualified and, of course, the next recruiting class that will attempt to extend Queens’ national title streak.
“We only have 362 days to recruit off that (latest) championship,” Dugdale said. “The clock is ticking. We have to grow where we’re planted and go.”