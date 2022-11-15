Tremper High School bands playing Fall Concert Wednesday night in Kenosha

The Tremper High School bands will perform a fall concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

Performances by the Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Symphonic Winds and Wind Ensemble will be featured.

The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The program theme is American music, including a landmark piece by Aaron Copland and a movie theme by John Williams.

The concert opens with all of Tremper bands performing Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” arranged by Robert Longfield.

The Tremper Concert Band will take the stage playing “American Riversongs” by Pierre LaPlante and “St. Louis Blues” by W.C Handy.

The Symphonic Band and Symphonic Winds will combine to play “The Symphonic Gershwin,” arranged by Warren Barker; “We May Rise” by Preston Hazzard; and “The Texans” by James Barnes.

The Wind Ensemble’s percussion section will perform “Rondo for Percussion” by Thomas Davis.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “American Salute” by Morton Gould, arranged by Philip Lang; “Pacem” by Robert Spittal; and “The March from 1941” movie by Williams, arranged by Paul Lavendar.

The combined Tremper bands will close the concert with “Curtain Call” by John Wasson.

Concert tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave.