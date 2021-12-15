Tremper High School bands playing holiday concert on Dec. 15

The Tremper High School Bands will present their holiday concert at 7 tonight (Dec. 15) in the Tremper High School Auditorium.

The concert will include performances by the Concert Band, Combined Symphonic Band and Symphonic Winds, Wind Ensemble, and Blue Jazz Ensemble.

The Lance and Lincoln Middle School eighth grade bands will join the Tremper bands for the finale.

Matt Macari and Nathan Larson are the directors at Lance and Lincoln Middle Schools. The Tremper bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The Tremper Concert Band will open the concert, playing “Hanukkah Dances” by Matt Conway and “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch,” arranged by Mike Story.

The Symphonic Band and Winds will combine to perform a medley from “The Polar Express,” arranged by Paul Lavendar, and “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by Sean O’Loughlin.

The Wind Ensemble will perform “Greensleeves,” arranged by Alfed Reed, and “Patapan” by Shelley Hanson.

The Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform “Santa’s Crazy Dance Party,” arranged by Erik Sherburne, and “‘Tis the Season to Be Funky” by Doug Beach and George Shutack.

For the final number, the Lance and Lincoln bands will join the Tremper bands in performing “Christmas Sing Along,” arranged by James Ployhar, and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleighride.”

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door, 8560 26th Ave. Note: Masks are required.

