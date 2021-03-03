 Skip to main content
Tremper High School blood drive begins; will be held over two weeks at new locations
alert top story

Tremper High School blood drive begins; will be held over two weeks at new locations

TREMPER BLOOD DRIVE (copy)

Joan Quets, right, reads on a tablet as she donates blood during the annual Tremper H.S. blood drive at the school on Thursday, March 15, 2018. Quets, who donates every year, said, “It seems like it’s very well run.”

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO

Tremper High School has begun its annual blood drive this week and is holding a series of events with Versiti Blood Center extended over a two-week period to assist with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tremper's blood drive is the the largest high school blood drive across all of Versiti's a five-state footprint  that includes Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The high school blood drive is usually done at the high school as a one-day event. However, this year the tradition of the drive continues over five days to promote social distancing and safety, according to Mo Moorman, a spokesperson for the center. The blood drive began Wednesday and will continue for four additional days in Kenosha, at the following times and locations:

Thursday, March 4

8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St.

Thursday March 11

8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wyndham Hotel Kenosha, 5125 6th Ave.

Tuesday, March 16

1-7:00 p.m. at Wyndham Hotel Kenosha

Thursday, March 18

(Hours still being finalized) at Wyndham Hotel

To register go to https://www.versiti.org/events/tremper-high-school-blood-drive-030321

According to the blood center, the need for blood donations is as great as ever. In the past year, because of COVID-19, mobile blood drive donations at businesses and schools were down 47 percent from an average year, given remote work and schooling.

For more information contact the donor center at 877-232-4376 or donate.wi@versiti.org or visit

https://www.versiti.org/ways-to-give/our-communities/wisconsin/tremper-high-school-blood-drive

