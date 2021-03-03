Tremper High School blood drive begins; will be held over two weeks at new locations

Tremper High School has begun its annual blood drive this week and is holding a series of events with Versiti Blood Center extended over a two-week period to assist with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tremper's blood drive is the the largest high school blood drive across all of Versiti's a five-state footprint that includes Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
The high school blood drive is usually done at the high school as a one-day event. However, this year the tradition of the drive continues over five days to promote social distancing and safety, according to Mo Moorman, a spokesperson for the center. The blood drive began Wednesday and will continue for four additional days in Kenosha, at the following times and locations:
Thursday, March 4
8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St.
Thursday March 11
8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Wyndham Hotel Kenosha, 5125 6th Ave.
Tuesday, March 16
1-7:00 p.m. at Wyndham Hotel Kenosha
Thursday, March 18
(Hours still being finalized) at Wyndham Hotel
To register go to https://www.versiti.org/events/tremper-high-school-blood-drive-030321
According to the blood center, the need for blood donations is as great as ever. In the past year, because of COVID-19, mobile blood drive donations at businesses and schools were down 47 percent from an average year, given remote work and schooling.
For more information contact the donor center at 877-232-4376 or donate.wi@versiti.org or visit