Tremper High School blood drive begins; will be held over two weeks at new locations

Tremper High School has begun its annual blood drive this week and is holding a series of events with Versiti Blood Center extended over a two-week period to assist with social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school blood drive is usually done at the high school as a one-day event. However, this year the tradition of the drive continues over five days to promote social distancing and safety, according to Mo Moorman, a spokesperson for the center. The blood drive began Wednesday and will continue for four additional days in Kenosha, at the following times and locations: