Tremper High School grads take part in senior celebration

Kenosha Unified continued to hold Class of 2020 Senior Celebration and Diploma Distribution events this weekend. The events afford graduates the opportunity to partake in a celebratory car parade followed by crossing an outdoor stage.

Following ceremonies at eSchool and Harborside on Thursday, and LakeView and Reuther high schools on Friday, Tremper kicked off events Saturday morning. It was followed by one at Indian Trail Saturday afternoon.

Bradford will be held at 1 p.m. today at 3700 Washington Road; and ITED will hold its celebration at 3 p.m. Monday at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.

The district is asking that guests avoid the staging area for health and safety of the graduates and staff. The only vehicles allowed in the parade will be those containing graduates. All other friends, family and community members are being asked to line the parade route only to cheer on graduates while practicing safe social distancing.

