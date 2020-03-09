Tremper High School partners with Versiti for 39th annual blood drive

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Tremper High School are encouraging students and community members to turn out for their 39th annual blood drive on Thursday.

Students are hoping to welcome 1,000 donors to this year’s drive, exceeding last year’s total of 574 donations.

The Tremper blood drive is the single largest one-day blood drive in the state.

The drive will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Tremper, 8560 26th Ave.

Tremper High School Senior Dean Todd Hardy said, “Tremper is proud to host an event that benefits so many in the Wisconsin community, as well as teaching our students to become inspirational leaders, whether it is taking a role in running the drive, donating blood at the drive, or both,” said Todd Hardy, senior dean and activities director at Tremper.

Tremper has collected more than 25,000 donations since it began hosting the blood drives in 1982.

Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is an especially great need for O negative and O positive blood donors.

O negative blood is of critical importance, as it is the universal blood type used in hospital emergency rooms and Flight For Life.