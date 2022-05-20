Tremper High School play features fractured fairy tales continues this weekend and next weekend

Bethanne Duffy has always been a fan of fairy tales, which comes in handy when you’re directing a show built around the fanciful stories.

“I love fairy tales,” she said. “Being a ‘90s kid, Disney fairy tales were a huge part of my upbringing. I love the magical qualities of the stories and imagining your life if you lived in those worlds.

“However,” she added, “as you get older, you start to view these stories with a different eye and from a different perspective.”

That “different perspective” is what playwright Mary Zimmerman’s “The Secret in the Wings” is all about. Zimmerman adapted some lesser-known fairy tales for this show, which has dark elements and what theater critics refer to as Zimmerman’s “signature wit and humor.”

Duffy — a guest director for the show at Tremper High School — and the 12 students involved in the production didn’t know any of the six fairy tales in this show.

“None of us were familiar with these stories before starting the show,” she said. “However, with a little digging we did find the original tales each of the scenes are based upon. We read them as a group and discussed why we thought these specific stories were included in the play and why we thought the playwright may have changed small aspects of the plot for each story.”

While the stories are new to Duffy, the playwright is not.

“I have been fortunate to see and participate in a number of Mary Zimmerman’s shows, and I’m always charmed by the poetic nature of her writing and the deeper meanings and symbolism that are hidden just below the magical exterior,” Duffy said.

This is the second Kenosha Unified show Duffy is directing. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with a degree in theater and has been “very active in local theater, including directing, designing and acting for the Lakeside Players and Fleeing Artists in Kenosha and designing for Three Brothers in Waukegan.”

Though Zimmerman’s plays can be dark, there are lighter moments, too.

“There are definitely some humorous moments in the play,” Duffy said. “I love that for some scenes, we were given creative liberty to add in moments that made us, as a collective, laugh. I also appreciate that this play speaks to intellectual audiences. Of course, you can enjoy it at a surface level for pure entertainment, but there are deeper themes that can be analyzed and discussed as well.”

Though these are fairy tales, the stories do relate to the real world.

“From issues of gender inequality and societal norms to the war in Ukraine, this play touches on themes that are just as prevalent in today’s world as they were when the stories were first written,” Duffy said, adding, “Fairy tales allow the reader — or audience — to face sometimes frightening or terrible issues in a more palatable way.”

The students are having fun with this show, Duffy said.

“In addition to the student actors, we have a number of students joining us on the production team and crew. It’s been wonderful to see how the kids go from being practically strangers to forming a strong bond, developing inside jokes and creating art together.”

