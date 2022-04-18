Tremper High School senior among top 32 scholar athletes in Wisconsin to be honored May 1 at WIAA ceremony

A Tremper High School senior is among 32 students who have been selected as finalists to receive the prestigious 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.

Ryan Whynott of Kenosha will be honored along with the other finalists at an awards ceremony May 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau. Keynote speaker will be Karyn Bye, Olympic gold medalist on the U.S. Women’s 1998 Hockey Team and recent inductee into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame.

“These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” Tom Shafranski, assistant director of the WIAA said Tuesday in a news release. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94.

“All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 291 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 9 letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”

Whynott has earned seven varsity letters in soccer and tennis. He won two individual tennis sectional championships and helped his team win a conference title. In soccer, he also helped the Trojans win three conference championships and a sectional championship.

According to the release, 16 senior girls and 16 senior boys from Kenosha to Grantsburg have been selected as finalists for the award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital. More than 1,100 Scholar Athlete finalists have been recognized since the program began in 1984.

To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected based on both athletic and academic achievement from each of four WIAA divisions. This year more than 830 seniors were nominated for the 2022 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award by 430 high schools throughout the state.

A webcast of the awards ceremony will be available at www.wiaawi.org after the ceremony on May 1. For more information, visit www.wiaawi.org.

