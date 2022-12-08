Tremper High School's "Ye Olde English Christmasse Feaste" back in full force this weekend in Kenosha

After two years of pandemic adjustments to the tradition, the 48th annual “Ye Olde Christmasse Feaste” is back in full force all weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, ticketholders to the event can step back in time to the 16th century for family-style food service, music drama and other performances.

Tickets are available online only at feaste.org, and are $40 per person. The price covers the cost of putting on the event.

Tickets are necessary to attend the event, according to Tremper Choral Music Director Polly Amborn. “Because it’s a catered event, you can’t get tickets at the door,” she said.

Performances this weekend are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

“This year, we’re back to what a normal feast would look like,” Amborn said. “It’s been very eye opening for all the kids, because basically, none of them have been part of the feast ... For the vast majority of the kids, they’ve never seen what we do to transform the Tremper cafeteria, and the costumes and, you know, all that we are putting into this is very new, even though it’s very old for Kenosha.”