Tremper, Lincoln and Lance jazz ensembles performing

Enjoy an evening of jazz with the Tremper High School, Lincoln Middle School and Lance Middle School Jazz bands.

The bands will be presenting their Spring Jazz Concert starting at 7 Wednesday night in the Tremper High School Auditorium, 8560 26th Ave.

Nathan Larson is the director of the Lincoln Bands, and Matt Macari is the band director at Lance Middle School. The Tremper Bands are under the direction of Kathryn Ripley.

The concert will begin with the Lincoln Jazz Ensemble performing “Blue Q” and “The Hip Monks” by Doug Beach and George Shutack.

The Lance Jazz Ensemble will be performing “When the Saints Go Marching In,” arranged by Mike Lewis, and “Area 51” by Larry Barton.

The Tremper Red Jazz will play “Fly Me to the Moon,” arranged by Mark Taylor; “Blues in the Closet” by Oscar Pettiford, also arranged by Taylor; “Hit the Bricks” by Gordon Goodwin; and “Cold Duck Time” by Eddie Harris, arranged by Alan Baylock.

Tremper’s Blue Jazz will end the concert with “Struttin’ with Some Barbecue” by Lil Armstrong, arranged by Mike Tomaro; and “Tweet Fatigue” and “Hunting Wabbits” by Gordon Goodwin.

Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for a family pass and will be available at the door.

