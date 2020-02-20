Tremper '71 scholarships

The Kenosha Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Tremper High School Class of ’71 Scholarships.

Applications are due March 31.

Tremper High School seniors can apply for two scholarship opportunities:

A $2,000 scholarship for seniors planning attend a four-year college or university.

A $2,000 scholarship for seniors planning to attend a technical school or college after graduation.

Links to the applications forms for these scholarships can be found at the Foundation’s website: www.kenoshafoundation.org.

The applications for scholarships are due at various dates in 2020; the foundation will announce scholarships recipients later in the spring.

