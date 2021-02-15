 Skip to main content
Tremper show 'Dear Elizabeth' available online
Tremper’s production of playwright Sarah Ruhl’s “Dear Elizabeth” continues streaming on Friday, with performances available online through Feb. 21.

The drama is based on the compiled letters between poets Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop.

Originally seen at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 2012, the piece is made up of readings of letters between the two poets, written during their 30-year friendship.

How to watch: Streaming performances of “Dear Elizabeth” are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday (Feb. 19-21). The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students.

To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets

Coming up on KUSD: The musical “Pippin,” streaming at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-21 and 26-28, and the musical “Quilters,” streaming at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6.

