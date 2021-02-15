Tremper show 'Dear Elizabeth' available online

How to watch: Streaming performances of “Dear Elizabeth” are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday (Feb. 19-21). The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students.
In Photos: Inside Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort
The Ice Castles attraction is back at Geneva National Resort for its second season, running through mid-February. Visitors will find an outdoor magical castle, with tunnels, slides, fountains and LED lights.
1 of 18
Signs ask folks to “be nice to the ice” and not break pieces off the structure.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
The rainbow slide is a popular stop inside Ice Castles at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
A fountain changes color inside Ice Castles.
A fountain changes color inside Ice Castles.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
A fountain changes color inside Ice Castles.
A fountain changes color inside Ice Castles.
The colorful Ice Castles structure glows against the dark sky at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Ice Castles visitors pose next to a colorful wall of ice.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Visitors are asked to stay “six Yeti feet apart” inside Ice Castles, due to COVID-19 precautions.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Ice Castles visitors warm up next to a fire inside the structure.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
The sign says it all: Ice, ice baby, indeed.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Signs offer “ice facts” to Ice Castles visitors.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
A young visitor crawls through a tunnel inside Ice Castles. (Some of us are too claustrophobic to attempt this.)
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Visitors head down one of the “kiddie slides” inside Ice Castles.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Ice Castles visitors wear LED face masks, for sale at the attraction at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
This sign points out a “picture spot,” but, really, the entire Ice Castles structure is one big selfie spot.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
"Game of Thrones" Ice Castles-style: Visitors pose with a frozen throne inside the structure at Geneva National Resort & Club.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Visitors head down the colorful rainbow slide inside Ice Castles.