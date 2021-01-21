 Skip to main content
Tremper tops Bradford in Southeast Conference girls basketball matchup
Tremper 58, Bradford 52

Tremper tops Bradford in Southeast Conference girls basketball matchup

Led by a big second half from sophomore Aliana Brown, the Tremper girls basketball team notched its first win of the season Wednesday night by a 58-52 score over crosstown rival Bradford in a Southeast Conference game at Tremper.

Brown scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the second half as the Trojans improved to 1-3 both overall and in the conference and gained some revenge for an earlier loss to Bradford.

The teams have already played twice now in this abbreviated season, as the Red Devils defeated the Trojans, 60-46, to open the season on Jan. 12 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.

Since Tremper entered the 2017-18 season with a 15-game winning streak over Bradford, the rivals have split their last eight meetings, four apiece, over the past three-plus seasons.

The teams are scheduled to play again Feb. 3 at Tremper before the postseason begins.

Brooke Clements (12) and Madison Kasianowicz (10) joined Brown in double figures Wednesday for the Trojans, while Kathryn Keckeisen, Siara Vazquez and Ellie Chianello scored six apiece.

Syderah Farmer led the Red Devils (1-3 overall and SEC) with 13 points, Nevaeh Thomas scored 11, Jordyn Brown scored 10 and Haley Christianson added eight.

Bradford plays at Indian Trail on Friday night, while Tremper is idle.

