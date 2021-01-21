Tremper tops Bradford in Southeast Conference girls basketball matchup

RIVALRY GAME? BETTER GO UP STRONG
Tremper’s Zipporah Gordan, center, battles for a rebound with Bradford's Jordyn Brown, left, and Nevaeh Thomas, right, during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52, in the second matchup between the rivals. The Red Devils won the first game to open the season on Jan. 12. See Page CX for more.
Tremper's Aliana Brown drives to the basket against Bradford's Syderah Farmer during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Bradford's Haley Christianson drives to the basket between Tremper's Brooke Clements, left, and Kathryn Keckeisen, right, during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Bradford's Ivelisse Perez looks to pass while being defended by Tremper’s Siara Vazquez during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Tremper’s Madison Kasianowicz drives to the basket against Bradford's Haley Christianson during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Tremper’s Brooke Clements shoots the ball over Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas, left, and Syderah Farmer, right, during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Tremper’s Siara Vazquez drives to the basket against Bradford's Jordyn Brown during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Tremper’s Brooke Clements drives to the basket against Bradford's Sydnee Quinn during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Bradford's Sydnee Quinn, left, tries to steal the ball from Tremper’s Brooke Clements, middle, during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas drives to the basket against Tremper’s Brooke Clements during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Bradford's Nevaeh Thomas drives to the basket against Tremper’s Madison Kasianowicz during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Bradford's Ivelisse Perez passes after grabbing a loose ball against Tremper during a Southeast Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night at Tremper. The Trojans won, 58-52.
Led by a big second half from sophomore Aliana Brown, the Tremper girls basketball team notched its first win of the season Wednesday night by a 58-52 score over crosstown rival Bradford in a Southeast Conference game at Tremper.
Brown scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the second half as the Trojans improved to 1-3 both overall and in the conference and gained some revenge for an earlier loss to Bradford.
The teams have already played twice now in this abbreviated season, as the Red Devils defeated the Trojans, 60-46, to open the season on Jan. 12 at the Bradford Fieldhouse.
Since Tremper entered the 2017-18 season with a 15-game winning streak over Bradford, the rivals have split their last eight meetings, four apiece, over the past three-plus seasons.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The teams are scheduled to play again Feb. 3 at Tremper before the postseason begins.
Brooke Clements (12) and Madison Kasianowicz (10) joined Brown in double figures Wednesday for the Trojans, while Kathryn Keckeisen, Siara Vazquez and Ellie Chianello scored six apiece.
Syderah Farmer led the Red Devils (1-3 overall and SEC) with 13 points, Nevaeh Thomas scored 11, Jordyn Brown scored 10 and Haley Christianson added eight.
Bradford plays at Indian Trail on Friday night, while Tremper is idle.