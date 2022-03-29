 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trevor home destroyed in early Tuesday fire

SALEM LAKES — Fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the 26700 block of 105th Street in Trevor early Tuesday morning and damaged a neighboring home.

Salem Lakes Fire Chief Jim LejCar said the home was fully engulfed when the department was called to the scene at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. The residents of the home to the east reportedly called 9-1-1 and evacuated their home.

LejCar said firefighters took protective measures, and the neighboring home, which suffered damage, is still inhabitable.

Mutual aid was provided by area departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

