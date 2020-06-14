You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Trevor man accused of sexual assault, attempted homicide plans to take plea
View Comments
alert top story

Trevor man accused of sexual assault, attempted homicide plans to take plea

{{featured_button_text}}
ROBERT EATON

Robert Eaton listens to his attorney during a pretrial in August 2019. He is accused of luring a female acquaintance to his home, sexually assaulting her and then engaging in a standoff with law enforcement.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Just last month Robert Eaton Jr. appeared to be planning to go to trial on charges he beat and sexually assaulted a woman at his Trevor home.

But at a hearing this week, Eaton’s attorney indicated that his client plans to enter a plea agreement with prosecutors. There will be a plea hearing for Eaton on July 6.

Eaton,34, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and six additional felonies, alleged to have raped a friend who came to his house in February 2019.

The woman told detectives she went to Eaton’s home because she was concerned after he contacted her saying he was considering suicide. She said Eaton attacked her; assaulted her; beat her with a fire extinguisher, breaking her arm; and shot at her when she escaped the house.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy found the woman hiding in a car outside Eaton’s home, naked in freezing weather. Eaton was arrested after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement.

IN PHOTOS: Group holds Kneeling for Nine rally in Kenosha Saturday

1 of 7
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Pocan and Baldwin Address "Defunding the Police"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics