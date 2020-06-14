Trevor man accused of sexual assault, attempted homicide plans to take plea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just last month Robert Eaton Jr. appeared to be planning to go to trial on charges he beat and sexually assaulted a woman at his Trevor home.

But at a hearing this week, Eaton’s attorney indicated that his client plans to enter a plea agreement with prosecutors. There will be a plea hearing for Eaton on July 6.

Eaton,34, is charged with first-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and six additional felonies, alleged to have raped a friend who came to his house in February 2019.

The woman told detectives she went to Eaton’s home because she was concerned after he contacted her saying he was considering suicide. She said Eaton attacked her; assaulted her; beat her with a fire extinguisher, breaking her arm; and shot at her when she escaped the house.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy found the woman hiding in a car outside Eaton’s home, naked in freezing weather. Eaton was arrested after a five-hour standoff with law enforcement.

