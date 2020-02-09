Trevor 'mayor' dies: Violet Miller was go-to person around community for years

A light went out in Trevor last Tuesday with the death of longtime resident and unofficial “mayor” Violet “Vi” Miller.
Ask anyone, and the first thing they’ll say is that Miller, who died at 94 from complications after a fall, was the go-to person when you wanted things done.
She’s been involved in most everything since she and her husband, Lloyd, better known as Red, moved to Trevor in 1951. She served as longtime “lunch lady” and the head cook at Trevor School for 20 years — cooking meals from scratch. She was the first unofficial Trevor Fire Department dispatcher; a mother watching out for the neighborhood kids and raising two sons, Bryn and Randy; a local historian; Boy Scouts volunteer; and more.
“She was really a wonderful, wonderful lady,” said Tom Seep, former Trevor Fire Department chief for 34 years and former fire battalion chief for 10 years. “She’d help anyone do anything. She was part of a syndicate of six, seven old ladies that watched out for everyone. If a kid needed something, her and her pals took care of it.”
While Miller liked looking out for the local kids and helping those in need, Seep said he and others found out you didn’t want to get on her wrong side, though.
“I was on the school board; she ran the school,” he recalled “I voted to quit chocolate milk in the lunchroom. She definitely convinced me to change my mind.”
Trevor-Wilmot School Board member Bill Barhyte remembers her looking out for him and the neighborhood kids who hung out together, and letting them know when they were in trouble too. “I considered her like my third mom,” he said. “She didn’t pull any punches. She was always a good friend.”
“She was a stern woman, very strong, yet she had that kindness to her,” agreed Salem Lakes Village President Diann Tesar, who had taught at Trevor School for 10½ years. “The kids loved her; the teachers loved her. She and her husband did so much for the community.”
The Millers were early members of the Trevor Social Club, which evolved into the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. She made sure the building and grounds were kept up and enjoyed showing people around the 1860s era Twin Oaks Schoolhouse, which she and Red helped save and had moved to the present location.
“Their whole life was dedicated to that building and grounds,” said Linda Valentine, longtime historical society member. “She had more energy than anyone I know. She was like a mom to me. I’ll miss her.”
It was fitting having the land named Miller Park for her and his late father, which had to be her proudest moment, said their youngest son, Randy.
“Her heart and soul was at Miller Park,” he said. “I think that’s the thing Mom was proudest of. As long as I was growing up, we were cleaning it and taking care of it when I was a kid. I think that was her baby.”
Miller also will be remembered for being one of three people in the pre-9/11 days to have a buzzer at home for setting off the sirens for the then all-volunteer Trevor Fire Department, where Red also served as a former fire chief and chief engineer. He died in 2007 at age 85. In those days of PO boxes and no street names, it was helpful that she knew where everyone lived, recalled Seep.
Randy Miller also remembered those days well. “I got in trouble for pushing that buzzer once,” he said.
In 2010, Miller was honored as a Remarkable Older American for her volunteer and community work. But what those around her will remember most is her caring and selflessness.