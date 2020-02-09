Trevor 'mayor' dies: Violet Miller was go-to person around community for years

Trevor-Wilmot School Board member Bill Barhyte remembers her looking out for him and the neighborhood kids who hung out together, and letting them know when they were in trouble too. “I considered her like my third mom,” he said. “She didn’t pull any punches. She was always a good friend.”

“She was a stern woman, very strong, yet she had that kindness to her,” agreed Salem Lakes Village President Diann Tesar, who had taught at Trevor School for 10½ years. “The kids loved her; the teachers loved her. She and her husband did so much for the community.”

The Millers were early members of the Trevor Social Club, which evolved into the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. She made sure the building and grounds were kept up and enjoyed showing people around the 1860s era Twin Oaks Schoolhouse, which she and Red helped save and had moved to the present location.

“Their whole life was dedicated to that building and grounds,” said Linda Valentine, longtime historical society member. “She had more energy than anyone I know. She was like a mom to me. I’ll miss her.”

It was fitting having the land named Miller Park for her and his late father, which had to be her proudest moment, said their youngest son, Randy.