Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated 7th and 8th grade to go virtual due to COVID-19

Two grades at Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District will move to virtual learning effecting Tuesday as a result of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
The Kenosha County Health Department notified school administration Monday that a staff member received a COVID-19 test with a result of Abnormal/Positive, according to a joint press release.
This is the first case of the virus reported to the district since students returned to learning on Sept. 1.
This individual is presently in isolation, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Kenosha County Division of Health recommendations.
As a result, all 7th grade students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Learning at Home and asked to self-quarantine effective Tuesday.
Likewise, all 8th grade students will be moving to Learning at Home, due to the 8th grade homeroom teachers being asked to self-quarantine as they routinely collaborate with 7th grade homeroom teachers.
“We are taking multiple steps to ensure that all students and staff are following recommendations from the Kenosha County Health Department to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19," district administrator Michelle Garvin said. "We appreciate their partnership as we continue to work through this pandemic together. We have planned for cases of COVID in our building and appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we pivot to our Learning from Home plans.”
The Kenosha County Division of Health has been working with the school to assist in identifying and reaching close contacts of this individual, who will also be required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.
Close contacts include those who:
- Had direct physical contact with any of the infected individuals (e.g.: a hug or handshake).
- Were within six feet of any of the COVID-19-positive individuals for more than 15 minutes.
- Had contact with respiratory secretions from any of the infected individuals (e.g.: were coughed/sneezed on, had contact with dirty tissue, or shared a drinking glass, food or towels or other personal items.
Those who did not receive a phone call from the Division of Health or a close contact letter from Trevor-Wilmot were likely not in contact with the COVID-19-positive individual and are therefore not considered to be in a higher-risk group.
All students and staff will be returning to in-person learning in the building on Thursday, October 8.
Parents are urged to monitor their students and other family members for any COVID-19 symptoms, including but not limited to: Fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, headaches, etc. Those who do become symptomatic should call their health care provider.
“We recognize that quarantines and resulting changes to school schedules can be difficult for students and their families, but we want people to know that these procedures are being put into place to minimize the spread of the virus,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “I credit Trevor-Wilmot School for its cooperation with the Division of Health’s guidance.”
Those seeking testing for the virus can find a frequently updated list of testing sites in and around Kenosha County at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
For information about COVID-19 cases in Kenosha County and measures people can take to protect themselves from the virus, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 Information Hub website at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
