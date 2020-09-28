Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated 7th and 8th grade to go virtual due to COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two grades at Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District will move to virtual learning effecting Tuesday as a result of a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

The Kenosha County Health Department notified school administration Monday that a staff member received a COVID-19 test with a result of Abnormal/Positive, according to a joint press release.

This is the first case of the virus reported to the district since students returned to learning on Sept. 1.

This individual is presently in isolation, per Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Kenosha County Division of Health recommendations.

As a result, all 7th grade students and homeroom teachers are being moved to Learning at Home and asked to self-quarantine effective Tuesday.

Likewise, all 8th grade students will be moving to Learning at Home, due to the 8th grade homeroom teachers being asked to self-quarantine as they routinely collaborate with 7th grade homeroom teachers.