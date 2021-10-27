Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated plans spring operational referendum

TREVOR — The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School Board Tuesday voted to proceed with plans to hold an operational referendum in conjunction with the April 5 general election.
The amount of the funding request nor the duration of authorization were not discussed. An official resolution that includes the scope of the request will require a vote in January to put the measure on the ballot.
The motion was made by board member Cole Marshall and seconded by board member Christy Villalobos. It was approved by a unanimous vote of the five-member board.
District Administrator Michelle Garven requested the board move forward with the request in order to ensure there is enough time to get the financial message out to the public.
An operational referendum held last spring seeking authorization to exceed the revenue cap in varying amounts over a 5-year period failed by 12 votes — despite the fact that there was no estimated increase in taxes associated with the request. In fact, a net decrease of $18 per every $100,000 of a home’s value was projected.
Garven said the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for a community-based group to promote the referendum in advance of the vote.
“We really have to get out and do these community meetings,” Garven said.
The failed referendum sought authorization to exceed the district revenue cap by $500,000 for the 2021-22 school year; $550,000 for the 2022-23 school year; $600,000 for the 2023-24 school year; $650,000 for the 2024-25 school year; and $700,000 for the 2025-26 school year.
Information provided at the district’s annual meeting Tuesday night showed the district will have to dip into its reserves to cover budget shortfalls for the foreseeable future under the existing revenue limit formula.
‘Fiscally responsible’
“The district has been fiscally responsible and maintained a steady tax mill rate,” information provided in the 2021-22 budget document reads. “Yet it is challenged by external forces. The laws that govern school districts’ finances limit revenue. While we control expenses at a level rate, costs are increasing.”
The operational referendum at levels requested last April would have allowed the district to maintain existing programs and support services; maintain current class sizes; provide for curriculum updates and technology resources; build a maintenance budget and cover annual increases of 1.47%.
The district is looking to again present a request that would not increase taxes.
“Without a successful referendum, the school program we provide today cannot be sustained,” the budget document reads.