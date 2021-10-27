Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated plans spring operational referendum

Not even a few raindrops stopped the curious from delving into the past Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the annual Historyfest presented by the Western Kenosha County Historical Society at Miller Park in Trevor.

TREVOR — The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School Board Tuesday voted to proceed with plans to hold an operational referendum in conjunction with the April 5 general election.

The amount of the funding request nor the duration of authorization were not discussed. An official resolution that includes the scope of the request will require a vote in January to put the measure on the ballot.

The motion was made by board member Cole Marshall and seconded by board member Christy Villalobos. It was approved by a unanimous vote of the five-member board.

District Administrator Michelle Garven requested the board move forward with the request in order to ensure there is enough time to get the financial message out to the public.

An operational referendum held last spring seeking authorization to exceed the revenue cap in varying amounts over a 5-year period failed by 12 votes — despite the fact that there was no estimated increase in taxes associated with the request. In fact, a net decrease of $18 per every $100,000 of a home’s value was projected.

Garven said the COVID-19 pandemic made it difficult for a community-based group to promote the referendum in advance of the vote.