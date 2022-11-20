Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School OKs budget with lower tax mill rate

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District has approved a 2023 budget which will lower its tax mill rate while its tax levy remains consistent.

The School Board approved a mill rate of $7.11 per $1,000 of equalized property value, which is an 80 cent decrease over last year. The tax levy was approved at $3,445,153.00, which is up by $4,025 from last year's levy of $3,441,125.00.

The district projected a balanced budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which will lead to a third year of the district's fund balance remaining flat.

The district will receive increased revenue from its revenue limit, the district's largest source of income, after a non-recurring operational referendum was approved in April.

Revenue from the April referendum eased some of the district’s financial pressures, but declining enrollment, staff shortages and the work done to address the learning gap remain challenges, district officials said.

The district used federal ESSER funds to address the learning gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic by hiring math and reading intervention specialists and a social worker. To help with the staff shortages that are a problem statewide, the district also gave a 3% raise to all staff. The district has also hired long-term substitutes to guarantee daily availability because there is a shortage of substitute teachers.

State aid continues to decline as projected due to declining enrollment.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, the district reached a balanced budget that preserved the fund balance, put additional funds in the capital projects fund and prepaid $700,000 of bond principal, which saved $80,000 in interest expenses. The district has saved $500,000 in interest expenses during the past four years by pre-paying debt.