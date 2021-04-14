Trevor-Wilmot mulls election results, eyes another referendum

“If parents would have gone out and voted, this would have come out differently,” Kadlec said. “It was clear by the number of people who voted (that) we did not get all of our families out there to vote.”

Trevor-Wilmot was not alone in its failure. Typically, 70 percent of referendums pass statewide. This spring, only 60 percent were successful.

Garven said a survey conducted prior to the referendum suggested strong support for the referendum.

“There was such positive data, but when it came around to voting time, I think there was a lot of apathy,” Garven said.

Troyer said while he will be leaving the School Board, he plans to stay involved and form a parent committee to support the next referendum and make sure people get out to vote. Committee members said marketing efforts will need to be increased, as the administration is not legally able to promote the referendum.

Board member Matt Connor said while there was good information shared via social media, that information could be better targeted to specific audiences, while newly-elected board member Jennifer Youra said she would like to see more “Vote Yes” signs used to promote the next referendum.

