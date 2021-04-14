Trevor-Wilmot mulls election results, eyes another referendum

TREVOR — Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School District leaders mulled the reasons Tuesday why an operational referendum failed by such a slim margin earlier this month and confirmed they will need to hold another referendum in 2022.
“To be within 12 votes is really heartbreaking,” Bryan Kadlec, director of business services, said at a Finance and Policy Committee meeting Tuesday.
The referendum seeking authorization to exceed the state-imposed revenue cap by a progressive amount through the 2025-26 school year in order to maintain educational programming failed on April 6 by a 269-257 vote.
“This was really a good practice, and now we are going to make sure we get it passed next time,” Administrator Michelle Garven said.
The district sought an additional $500,000 for the 2021–22 school year; $550,000 for the 2022–23 school year; $600,000 for the 2023–24 school year; $650,000 for the 2024–25 school year; and $700,000 for the 2025–26 school year.
The referendum failed despite the fact it wouldn’t have increased the mill rate.
The consequences
Maybe the district didn’t make the impending consequences of its financial situation clear to voters, committee members suggested.
“We’re facing a deficit of just over $360,000 next year,” Kadlec said. “If you look at 2022-23, you will see our deficit really doubles.”
The reason for the compounding deficit is related to a decline in the district’s three-year membership average. Next year, the district will benefit from a one-year non-recurring declining enrollment exemption. After that, revenues will fall.
A long-range budget model shows if the district relies on its fund balance to cover deficits, the fund balance will be depleted by the 2023-24 school year.
Kadlec said the district will need to take steps in the 2021-22 budget, such as leaving vacant positions open, which could impact class sizes.
“I just don’t think they understood,” board member Dean Troyer said. “We need to be more specific about what the cuts will be if the referendum does not pass.”
Because 66 percent of district expenditures are for salaries, there is little that can be cut from the budget without impacting staffing.
“We won’t have another chance,” Garven said. “The way the numbers look, there will be significant cuts.”
Poor turnout, other factors
Committee members suggested several other factors may also have contributed to the failed referendum, such as poor turnout, a poorly-worded question and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If parents would have gone out and voted, this would have come out differently,” Kadlec said. “It was clear by the number of people who voted (that) we did not get all of our families out there to vote.”
Trevor-Wilmot was not alone in its failure. Typically, 70 percent of referendums pass statewide. This spring, only 60 percent were successful.
Garven said a survey conducted prior to the referendum suggested strong support for the referendum.
“There was such positive data, but when it came around to voting time, I think there was a lot of apathy,” Garven said.
Troyer said while he will be leaving the School Board, he plans to stay involved and form a parent committee to support the next referendum and make sure people get out to vote. Committee members said marketing efforts will need to be increased, as the administration is not legally able to promote the referendum.
Board member Matt Connor said while there was good information shared via social media, that information could be better targeted to specific audiences, while newly-elected board member Jennifer Youra said she would like to see more “Vote Yes” signs used to promote the next referendum.