Trevor-Wilmot named Project Lead the Way Distinguished School

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School was named a Project Lead the Way Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students, according to a district announcement.

Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in more than 12,200 schools across the U.S.

For three years running, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School has been the recipient of this prestigious award for its extraordinarily high achieving work with PLTW’s program, the school said, adding, “a great big thank you to teachers Ashley Adams, Christina Nickles and their students.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School had to meet the following criteria:

Offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level;

Have more than 50 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year;

Have 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units,