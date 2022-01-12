Trevor-Wilmot, Salem School change COVID-19 protocols

Two western Kenosha County grade schools took measures this week to go virtual or close temporarily to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 as more than 150 students and staff members are in isolation or quarantine.

Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School moved Wednesday to a virtual learning model through Jan. 21. As of Tuesday, 33 students and 6 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and 126 students and 2 staff members were in quarantine as a result of having been a close contact. This represents roughly 25% of the school population.

The move to virtual instruction was preceded by a mandatory mask protocol Tuesday. School remained open that day to allow students to gather materials in preparation of the switch to virtual instruction.

“With approximately 25% of our building at home with COVID-19 or on a quarantine, we feel confident that social distancing, masking and hand sanitizing can be effectively utilized on Tuesday to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” administrator Michelle Garven wrote in a letter to parents announcing the changes.

Salem Grade School announced there will be no school Friday “due to staffing shortages and student illness.” There, 35 students and staff members were COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday.

The school will also be closed Monday, Jan. 17, a previously scheduled teacher in-service day, with no school for students. School is scheduled to return to session Tuesday.

“We will be shutting the building down for our staff to get well, sanitize the building, and work on virtual lesson planning for the many students who are in quarantine or need to catch up with daily work,” administrator Connie Valenza wrote in a letter to parents.

The school was at or near the threshold of cases that would have triggered a mask mandate. Closing the school for two days will keep the district from hitting that five consecutive day measure.

“As a result, beginning on Tuesday, January 18, we will also engage a reset on our COVID update numbers over 22,” the letter reads. “At this point, the vast majority of our students and staff have contracted COVID from household members outside of the school and over break.”

According to the letter, this “reset” is being used because the school has not seen “widespread evidence of in-classroom spread.”

“Although we continue to strongly recommend that all staff and students wear face coverings, we will be holding off moving into the Orange Level of Protocols until we have 5 consecutive days above 22, following this reset,” the letter reads.

Both districts will also move to implement, for staff only, the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines related to shortened isolation and quarantine periods. The guidelines call for a 5-day isolation period, followed by a five-day mask requirement, “if the staff member is symptom free or has dramatically improved symptoms and is fever-free for 24 hours.”

Salem School announced it will make the following changes for students who are close contacts to a positive case:

A five-day quarantine is required for students who are a close contact at school or to a short-term, non-household contact; with return to school on the sixth day if symptom free.

In the case of a household close contact (i.e. family members or household members who cannot separate), the student may return to school as early as the sixth day as long as the student has a negative COVID test taken on the fifth day or later.

The Trevor-Wilmot School Board discussed implementing new isolation and quarantine rules in the near future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0